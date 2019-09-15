NYT uncovers new allegation against Brett Kavanaugh that the FBI ignored

Today, in a feature on Kavanaugh accuser Deborah Ramirez, who claimed Kavanaugh thrust his penis in front of her during a drunken dorm party while they were both students at Yale, The New York Times rather nonchalantly dropped this I-would-say-earth-shattering accusation into its story:
We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.)
Mr. Kavanaugh did not speak to us because we could not agree on terms for an interview. But he has denied Dr. Ford’s and Ms. Ramirez’s allegations, and declined to answer our questions about Mr. Stier’s account.That seems, uh, significant.
Apparently, the FBI disagreed.
Oh, and then there’s this:
Ms. Ramirez’s legal team gave the F.B.I. a list of at least 25 individuals who may have had corroborating evidence. But the bureau — in its supplemental background investigation — interviewed none of them, though we learned many of these potential witnesses tried in vain to reach the F.B.I. on their own.Hmm. It’s almost as if Republicans didn’t want to get to the bottom of these allegations at all.
