Tuesday, November 6, 2018

There is a migrant crisis, and it's the children who continue to remain separated from parents



There is an immigration crisis happening, but it’s the dozens of kidnapped migrant children who continue to remain under U.S. custody, in blatant violation of a federal judge’s reunification order. Thursday, November 1, marks 98 days since Judge Dana Sabraw ordered the Trump administration to reunite thousands of families torn apart at the southern border, yet 44 children continue to remain under U.S. custody, according to the most recent numbers from the Trump administration. 

Of the kids eligible for reunification, tweeted MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff, the parents of 33 have already been deported. But even kids who are being moved for reunification continue to be traumatized. Earlier this month, officials returned a 4 year old to her home country without first informing her parents. This is criminal, yet not one single high-level Trump official has been forced to resign or been punished for violating a federal judge’s court order.

Unchecked by a Republican Congress, Donald Trump has only felt more emboldened, openly floating the possibility of instituting family separation 2.0, in response to his fake crisis and other anti-immigrant fearmongering. But the real crisis here are the 1,500 kids languishing in a prison camp in the Texas desert, the overall record number of migrant kids the Trump administration has in detention, and the forgotten children who continue to remain separated from parents. Remember them, and vote. 

”It's more important than ever this week to remember the children who have still not been reunited with their families after this administration separated them at the border months ago,” tweeted former Secretary of State and 2016 popular vote winner Hillary Clinton. “Vote to repudiate this horrendous policy. Vote to reject the bigotry that led to it.”
