There is a migrant crisis, and it's the children who continue to remain separated from parents

Of the kids eligible for reunification, tweeted MSNBC correspondent Jacob Soboroff, the parents of 33 have already been deported. But even kids who are being moved for reunification continue to be traumatized. Earlier this month, officials returned a 4 year old to her home country without first informing her parents. This is criminal, yet not one single high-level Trump official has been forced to resign or been punished for violating a federal judge’s court order.
Unchecked by a Republican Congress, Donald Trump has only felt more emboldened, openly floating the possibility of instituting family separation 2.0, in response to his fake crisis and other anti-immigrant fearmongering. But the real crisis here are the 1,500 kids languishing in a prison camp in the Texas desert, the overall record number of migrant kids the Trump administration has in detention, and the forgotten children who continue to remain separated from parents. Remember them, and vote.
”It's more important than ever this week to remember the children who have still not been reunited with their families after this administration separated them at the border months ago,” tweeted former Secretary of State and 2016 popular vote winner Hillary Clinton. “Vote to repudiate this horrendous policy. Vote to reject the bigotry that led to it.”
