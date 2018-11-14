LA Times: Trump 'has retreated into a cocoon of bitterness and resentment' since midterms

Donald Trump has been noticeably, well, aloof the past few days, skipping World War I commemorations and generally Twitter-pouting like a spurned teenage boy.
Now, the Los Angeles Times has the inside scoop on Trump’s dour mood as of late.
But there’s more:
That said, he clearly owes “low-stamina Hillary” and “low-energy Jeb” a big, fat apology.
[H]is mood apparently has changed as he has taken measure of the electoral backlash that voters delivered Nov. 6. With the certainty that the incoming Democratic House majority will go after his tax returns and investigate his actions, and the likelihood of additional indictments by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, Trump has retreated into a cocoon of bitterness and resentment, according to multiple administration sources.Hey, most people would be bummed out if a lifetime of hard criminal work was about to be undone just because most of the country noticed they were criminals. But Trump still has a job to do, and he’s resolutely determined not to do it.
Behind the scenes, they say, the president has lashed out at several aides, from junior press assistants to senior officials. “He’s furious,” said one administration official. “Most staffers are trying to avoid him.”
Oh, what fun!The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, painted a picture of a brooding president “trying to decide who to blame” for Republicans’ election losses, even as he publicly and implausibly continues to claim victory.
And, according to a source outside the White House who has spoken recently with the president, last week’s Wall Street Journal report confirming Trump’s central role during the 2016 campaign in quietly arranging payoffs for two women alleging affairs with him seemed to put him in an even worse mood.
Nothing but good news here. If administration officials could keep him in bed rage-tweeting for the next two years, that could only be a plus for the country. Maybe they could wheel him out like Hannibal Lecter for an occasional state dinner with Montenegro’s prime minister. That’s more than fine with me.Publicly, Trump has been increasingly absent in recent days — except on Twitter. He has canceled travel plans and dispatched Cabinet officials and aides to events in his place — including sending Vice President Mike Pence to Asia for the annual summits there in November that past presidents nearly always attended.
