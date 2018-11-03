Vanishing Witch Hunt: Trump's been scared off tweeting about Mueller's Russia probe. Here's why!

Trump is a trembling wreck whose every public comment is drenched with the fear that consumes him. He is a non-stop fountain of complaints, criticisms, and most of all, whining (Although he also brags about being the "most fabulous whiner"). But there has been a curious change in his recent behavior.
Taking a look back at Trump's Twitter feed reveals something that requires some explanation. Back in May, Trump tweeted twenty times about what calls the "Witch Hunt." Of course, he's referring to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller of his unsavory connections to Russia, obstruction of justice, and other assorted crimes. Mueller has already found numerous "witches" who have been indicted, convicted, and/or pleaded guilty. Trump's tweets continued in June with twenty-seven more. Then there were twenty in July and twenty-five August.
However, that was the end of the Witch Hunt Tweetstorming. In September Trump tweeted about the Witch Hunt only five times. And in October it was down to one single Witch Hunt tweet. And that one was more about his dissatisfaction with his own Justice Department than with Mueller's Russia probe. What could have caused this frightened retreat from a refrain that he was singing so incessantly.
Well, Politico is now reporting a possible cause of Trump's backing off his Witch Hunt obsession. And it's a blockbuster, if true. They are asserting that Mueller may have already subpoenaed Trump to appear before a Grand Jury:
"Since mid-August, [Mueller] may have been locked in proceedings with Trump and his lawyers over a grand jury subpoena - in secret litigation that could tell us by December whether the president will testify before Mueller’s grand jury." "We know that on August 16th (the day after Giuliani said he was almost finished with his memorandum, remember), a sealed grand jury case was initiated in the D.C. federal district court before Chief Judge Beryl A. Howell. We know that on September 19, Chief Judge Howell issued a ruling and 5 days later one of the parties appealed to the D.C. Circuit. And thanks to Politico’s reporting, we know that the special counsel’s office is involved (because the reporter overheard a conversation in the clerk’s office). We can further deduce that the special counsel prevailed in the district court below, and that the presumptive grand jury witness has frantically appealed that order and sought special treatment from the judges of the D.C. Circuit."The circumstances surrounding these vents suggest that a particularly important witness is the subject of thest court proceedings. Whether or not it is Trump it's too soon to confirm. But it is more than speculation. And the timing coincides with Trump's reduced Witch Hunt tweeting. That would make sense because if negotiations like this were taking place, even Trump wouldn't be stupid enough to foul it up with deranged outbursts on Twitter. Would he?
Plus there's another peculiar affair that was reported on Tuesday. Some nefarious pro-Trump shills appear to be trying to smear Mueller with phony charges of sexual misconduct. But it's blowing up in their faces. Note also that Trump's attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow, have been mysteriously out of the public eye. And if Giuliani isn't shoving his way in front of a TV camera, something serious has to be going on.
Time will tell if this story pans out. And the period following the midterm election would be the perfect time for these legal disclosures to take place. Mueller, the consummate professional, would not have interfered with the election within the sixty days that is traditionally a quiet period for these sort of proceedings. But after the election he's free to make whatever disclosures are appropriate. And that is probably what is giving Trump the frights this Halloween.
