New poll shreds GOP's entire doctrine of financing tax cuts for rich by stealing from everyone else

Fully 60 percent of registered voters said "it was better to roll back the tax cuts passed by Congress than to cut Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid," according to NPR. That number includes a plurality of Republicans:
- Reverse tax cut: 43 percent
- Cut SS/Medicare/Medicaid: 32 percent
In the strongest possible terms, this poll shreds the GOP's entire economic doctrine of financing tax cuts for the richest Americans by stealing from the nation's neediest to shore up the deficit. The revelation comes on the heels of GOP Leader Mitch McConnell’s pitch last week for making cuts to the critical programs just last week in order to reduce the deficit/debt, both of which have ballooned due to the GOP tax law.
On the midterm front, the poll also included troubling news for Republicans that might either prove to be an outlier or could perhaps foreshadow a shift toward Democrats.
- Despite recent news that Trump's approval rating is peaking, his approvals in the NPR poll dropped to 39 percent, down from 41 percent in the same poll earlier this month
- Democrats also expanded their lead over Republicans in the poll’s generic ballot to 10 points, 50-40 percent, a sizable increase from the their 6-point lead earlier this month
