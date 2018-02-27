You Might Consider Ending Your Business Dealings With These NRA Collaborators

Marco Rubio has taken over $3 million from the NRA and he refuses to even consider stricter gun control measures.
26 February 18
he list below shows a growing number of companies severing their links with the NRA by ending their discounts to NRA members -- discounts that had been used by the NRA to promote membership. Yesterday, Delta, United, Best Western Hotels ended their relationships as well.
Unfortunately, FedEx, eHealth, Life Line Screening, and a few others continue to collaborate with the NRA. You might consider ending your own business dealings with these NRA collaborators. #BoycottNRA
Students are also asking that tourists boycott Florida when it comes to taking a vacation, until Florida lawmakers pass sensible gun laws. As Sana says, below, a call to boycott Florida's $100 billion + tourism industry is pure genius.
By the way, you might also consider severing your links to members of Congress who take money from the NRA.
