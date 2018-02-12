Former Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden: Trump's military parade is 'third world b*llsh*t'

A string of heavy-hitting military veterans are hammering Trump over his ill-conceived idea to blow an estimated $20 million or more to line our troops up and force them to march down Pennsylvania Avenue, saluting him in his private box outside the White House.
First, Major General (Ret) Paul Eaton, the former commander of the U.S. Army Infantry Center and the man dubbed the “father of the Iraq Army” for his work training Iraqis after the U.S. invasion, released an absolutely blistering letter calling Donald Trump a 'wannabe banana republic strongman.'
Then Admiral (Ret) James Stavridis released a public letter saying the troops don’t need a 'puffy parade,’ they need real-life support like higher wages, better veteran care, and the weekend off to rest, not wasting their time in the summer heat inflating Trump’s ego.
Adding to the list is Robert J. O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who shot Osama bin Laden in 2011.
Robert J. O'Neill ✔ @mchooyah
The list of people objecting to Trump’s costly parade is growing by the minute. The D.C. City Council also weighed in on the idea of tanks rolling through the streets of D.C. and said "tanks, but no tanks."
A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation.
The list of people objecting to Trump’s costly parade is growing by the minute. The D.C. City Council also weighed in on the idea of tanks rolling through the streets of D.C. and said "tanks, but no tanks."
Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) — whose administration is responsible for much of the city services associated with a parade — was skeptical about the idea.
“We would always be concerned about the impact on the city, the impact on safety, the impact on pulling personnel, the impact on our roadways, and quite frankly, the attention it would attract,” Bowser said Wednesday.
“Usually when you see big military parades, it’s celebrating an end of a war, and I don’t think that’s been announced.”
Her spokeswoman, Anu Rangappa, added that the city would have more to say once it hears from the Pentagon or the White House. “In the meantime, we do know that just like the wall, he will have to pay for it,” she said.
