A Heat-Seeking Missile to the Heart of Trump's Biggest Fears and Vulnerabilities

11 February 18
he Rob Porter wife beating scandal that has the White House under siege is a heat-seeking missile to the heart of many of President Trump's biggest fears and vulnerabilities.
It reminds everyone that:
- Mr. Trump too has been credibly accused of assault (by multiple women).
- there have been several other people close to Trump accused of sexual and physical assault.
- there are dozens of people working in the White House without full security clearances (including his son in law).
- a chief of staff who was brought in to create order is now spreading chaos.
- Mr. Trump's vow to bring in only the "best people" to work with him rings hollow, and the administration is having a tough time finding people to work in the White House.
Meanwhile the incredible cocoon of privilege and ego with which the President envelopes himself blinds him to the sheer horror of his statements in defense of Mr. Porter. He rails against the injustice of these "accusations" (this from a man who accused President Obama of being a foreigner). He talks about how "Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation" but says nothing about the WOMEN victims. What about the lives of these women? Have they not been "shattered and destroyed"? And what about the lives of all of the women (and men) suffering in domestic violence situations?
Mr. Trump once again proves he is indifferent to the fate of anyone other than himself. This is a low for this country that is nothing about politics. We can debate tax cuts and immigration policy and how we fund education. We can disagree about the size of our military or the best balance for protecting the environment. That is democracy.
Debating whether credibly accused wife beaters should be allowed the honor (and that is what it is) to serve in the White House isn't democracy. It's madness - and a moment of sadness for the country.
