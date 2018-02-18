Watch years of Paul Ryan giving the same impotent response to mass shootings

After 17 kids were killed on Wednesday when a 19-year-old who shouldn’t have had a gun got his hands on a very powerful weapon and murdered them, the conservative gun crew has sprung into action. Their arguments are familiar: mental illness, don’t rush to judgement, Second Amendment, thoughts and prayers and prayers and thoughts. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes decided to show House Speaker Paul Ryan’s responses the past couple of years to mass shootings. It turns out that they are relatively identical and equally bullshit.
Here’s Rep. Ryan on Florida:
Here’s Rep. Ryan on Florida:
Right now, I just think we need to take a breath and collect the facts. This is not the time to jump to some conclusion not knowing the full facts. So I just think what you don't do is knee jerk and say let's just take away a citizen's rights.Here’s Rep. Ryan after the deadly shooting in San Bernardino:
What we are trying to do is find out the facts and make sure that what our response is actually addresses the problems without without infringing upon the rights of law abiding citizens. We want to make sure we don't violate a person's rights if they're a law abiding citizen. You have to think these things through before we just have knee jerk reactions. That's my point.Here’s Ryan after the mass shooting in Oregon:
News report: Ryan says now is not the time for "Knee jerk reactions" to the second amendment.
Paul Ryan: I think by going after citizens' second amendment rights after these tragedies is to overlook the real problems that underlie these particularly in the area of mental illness.In Paul Ryan’s defense, he’s a piece of shit; so you really can’t expect him to do anything that involves even a modicum of what most people would call “integrity.” As Hayes points out, the one thing that this Republican-led government has done concerning gun laws was to roll back the Obama-era rule that would disallow someone who was mentally ill to own a gun.
