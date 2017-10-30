Trump increasingly frustrated his greatness isn't being recognized

You may have noticed Trump assuring reporters Wednesday of his Ivy league pedigree, his superior intelligence, and his memory being one of the greatest "of all time.” “I went to an Ivy league school,” he reminded them of his lackluster years at UPenn. “I did very well, I'm a very intelligent person.”No word yet from Trump on whether his CIA ovation or Hill ovation was bigger. Either way, poor Peyton Manning is clearly envious of all Trump’s wild successes.
Words of desperation, my friends, from an ego practically gasping for air as the windbag-in-chief takes up all the oxygen in the room. See, the Dons just can’t believe all his ahhmaaazing achievements aren’t getting the credit they deserve. Apparently the work isn’t speaking for itself. So he is now indulging in self-congratulatory praise at every turn, even when for instance, he’s supposed to be focused on his supposed No. 1 priority: taxes.
Remember the last time Trump claimed he got a standing ovation—at the CIA, where he forgot to tell some 400 agency staffers they could sit down
Trump didn’t talk much about tax legislation during his [Tuesday] visit to the Hill. He spent the opening 30 minutes of his closed-door remarks simply reiterating what he considers to be the many accomplishments of his first nine months in office. Most of those things were done through executive actions that took no help from Congress, where the broader agenda items — health care and tax cuts — have stalled.Good thinking—brag about all the useless things you've managed to do without the help of your GOP colleagues—nothing could be more tremendous than that.
“I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl, and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time.”
Trump’s adventures in bragging this week build on a escalating pattern over the past few weeks. As Politico noted last week:
Friends say President Donald Trump has grown frustrated that his greatness is not widely understood, that his critics are fierce and on TV every morning, that his poll numbers are both low and “fake,” and that his White House is caricatured as adrift.Yep, that’s the driver for his smoke-and-mirrors show to prove his greatness. No one is immune.
The president first convened his Cabinet for a discursive soliloquy on issues domestic and foreign. They sat stone-faced as he held forth, meandering from topic to topic.
He then abruptly canceled the daily briefing by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, instead summoning reporters already gathered in the briefing room to the Rose Garden for an impromptu 40-minute news conference, where he faced a frenzy of shouted questions and seemed to want to answer even more.Ahh, that random press conference no one could explain—now explained. Despite the fountain of lies Sanders spews day in and day out, she just can't seem to convince reporters or most Americans that Trump is truly tremendous. So he had to take matters into his own hands.
He bragged in the Rose Garden that James Lee Witt, a Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator under President Bill Clinton, gave his performance on hurricanes an “A-plus” — including Puerto Rico. “I’ve always had a lot of respect for him,” Trump said of Witt. Several Trump aides said they’d never heard of Witt before Monday’s remarks. [...]
He heaped lavish praise on his own performance and ideas. “It will be the largest tax cut in history,” he said of a plan that’s still vague, has uncertain chances of passing and has sparked discord in his own administration.
Health care will be “terrific,” he said, even though he’s been unable to pass a bill and has struggled to understand the particulars. He praised himself as brave for ripping away the health care subsidies that are key to the insurance market.Apparently, that display of braggadocio went over so well, he reprised it again this week, which suggests we’re likely to be treated to a lot more incoherent bloviating from the guy who really believes the world owes him a standing ovation.
