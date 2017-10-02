GOP Senators who voted against assault weapons ban are tweeting their thoughts and prayers

On Sunday night, a man armed with an automatic weapon opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 200 people. And a number of Republican Senators (notably Marco Rubio, Rick Shelby, Pat Roberts and Orrin Hatch) quickly took to Twitter to offer their thoughts and prayers.
And every single one of those four Republican Senators voted against the 2013 Assault Weapons Ban that would have prohibited:
… the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of 157 of the most commonly-owned military-style assault weapons … In addition, the bill bans large-capacity magazines and other ammunition feeding devices that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.Perhaps they should stuff their thoughts and prayers and instead support common sense gun reform. But that doesn’t pay as well as the NRA.
