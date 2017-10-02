YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Monday, October 2, 2017

GOP Senators who voted against assault weapons ban are tweeting their thoughts and prayers



LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 01: People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 20 people dead and more than 100 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

People desperately seeking cover from the mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada

On Sunday night, a man armed with an automatic weapon opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers in Las Vegas, Nevada, killing more than 50 and wounding more than 200 people. And a number of Republican Senators (notably Marco Rubio, Rick Shelby, Pat Roberts and Orrin Hatch) quickly took to Twitter to offer their thoughts and prayers.

And every single one of those four Republican Senators voted against the 2013 Assault Weapons Ban that would have prohibited:
… the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of 157 of the most commonly-owned military-style assault weapons … In addition, the bill bans large-capacity magazines and other ammunition feeding devices that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
Perhaps they should stuff their thoughts and prayers and instead support common sense gun reform. But that doesn’t pay as well as the NRA. 
