Republican congressman's seven siblings post public letter denouncing their brother's racist rant

GOSAR: Well, isn’t that interesting. Maybe that was created by the Left.
VICE News: Why do you say that?
GOSAR: Because let’s look at the person that actually started the rally. It’s come to our attention that this is a person from Occupy Wall Street that was an Obama sympathizer. So, wait a minute, be careful where you start taking these people to.
And look at the background. You know, you know George Soros is one of those people that actually helps back these individuals.
Who is he? I think he’s from Hungary. I think he was Jewish. And I think he turned in his own people to the Nazis. Better be careful where we go with those.
VICE News: Do you think George Soros funded the neo-Nazis who marched in Charlottesville?
George Soros is a billionaire who has contributed to progressive causes in the past.GOSAR: Wouldn’t it be interesting to find out?
He also survived Nazi Germany-occupied Hungary as a Jewish teenager. To suggest he is behind this movement is beyond the pale. His large family could hear his dog whistle all the way from his home state of Wyoming and they published a public letter denouncing their congressman brother:
Our parents are 87 and 83 and we would be outraged if some sleaze did to them what Paul shamelessly did to Mr. Soros. First, Paul confabulated horrendous lies about Soros as a young boy who survived the Holocaust, and followed it with invented notions that Soros was behind the Charlottesville Nazis. Paul’s deceit was uttered without a shred of evidence.
Those aren’t our family values or the values of the small Wyoming town we grew up in. Character assassination wasn’t revered. Lies and distortions do reveal much about the character of the congressman of Arizona’s 4th congressional district, however.
Paul had no problem going completely out of his way to malign Mr. Soros on Vice, so we can’t imagine anything less than a complete retraction and genuine apology. A press release, inadequate. One of those phony apologies that begins with, “If someone was offended by my statements”….” won’t do either.
It is extremely upsetting to have to call you out on this, Paul, but you’ve forced our hand with your deceit and anti-semitic dog whistle. We look forward to your apology on Vice.
Paul Gosar’s siblings Joan, Dave, Tim, Grace, Gaston, Pete and Jennifer Gosar
No comments:
Post a Comment