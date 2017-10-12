FEMA: "Not our job to deliver water and food" to Puerto Ricans. Think I am making this up? Wrong!

FEMA says it is not their responsibility to distribute food and water to Puerto Rican survivors of Maria and Irma, according to a recent report by Rachel Maddow. Are you serious?!
That was the response Rachel got when FEMA was asked why it has been almost 3 weeks since the last hurricane hit Aibonito, a small town high in the mountains about an hour south of San Juan, and FEMA has yet to deliver a single bottle of water.
FEMA claims the roads aren’t passable, For the record, when I say “about an hour south” I mean Google Maps puts the drive — right now — at 1 hour and 5 minutes if I take the autopista (highway). BUT it also says there are portions of the road that are closed. Soooo you have to take route 173 and that takes 1 hour and 24 minutes.
Maybe Google is wrong, right? It would be nice if someone on the ground could actually make the trip…. oh wait… what’s that? The MSNBC film crew already made the trip and it took them “about an hour and a half.”
As the MSNBC video shows, they got there no problem because the road was clear. No bridges out, no trees in the way, no mudslides, no raging rivers. Not even bad hombres. I realize the last menace would be Mexicans and there shouldn’t be any Mexicans clogging up the roads in Puerto Rico right now. But we all know to the Trump Klan, Puerto Ricans are just Island Mexicans, so they probably worry about that sort of thing.
Presented with the fact of Maddow’s team having video evidence directly contradicting their claims, FEMA then dropped this bombshell: Apparently, FEMA says it is the mayor’s job to distribute food and water. They are just there to help people fill out paperwork. Forget the fact that about half of the people in Puerto Rico have no access to clean water. Forget the fact that it is now confirmed that people are dying from waterborne diseases like leptospirosis because they lack potable water.
Forget the fact mayors in small towns didn’t even have satellite phones until a couple days ago. Forget the fact mayors don’t have fleets of trucks at their disposal. They sure as hell don’t have gas for the trucks they do have. Oh… and when they do, look out the window because the situation can always change on you. That picture above was from Monday in downtown Santurce, a couple of blocks from the main Post Office. Good thing FEMA doesn’t have to deal with that. We’d really be screwed.
Maybe it’s just too damn bad. A real tragedy. If only there was something we could do. If only FEMA could help. Yeah, I know. That’s hard to swallow. Especially when FOX News reported THIS about FEMA in Lakeland, FL responding to the crisis following a recent hurricane that hit there
When you stood in a House of God in Puerto Rico and declared from the pulpit after reading scripture:
I suppose I shouldn’t be shocked by this. I mean, yeah you guys are a bunch of white supremacists and all, but this sure doesn’t sound like the Christian thing to do. Especially from a guy who has the balls to let his wife lead a church in prayer after reading a bible passage that says:
What surprises me? There are still Puerto Ricans who think the most racist government in 70 years is going to help them.
Victor Klemperer Respawned ·
While we are at it. Someone needs to remind FEMA about their OWN WEBSITE.
LAKELAND (FOX 13) - People who are worn out from Hurricane Irma are getting help in Polk County.The difference? Unlike Aibonito, Lakeland is over 70% white, and that is the darkest part of Polk County. But I’m sure that has nothing to do with it. While we are pretending this isn’t the most racist federal government in 70 years, explain something to me Mike Pence, you shameless hypocrite.
On Friday, FEMA starting handing out free food and water at 11 different sites around the county, including Victory Church.
A long line of cars formed at 8 a.m., and continued throughout the day. Many of the people who came still don’t have electricity.
Where it states in Black and White their CORE CAPABILITIES, including this:
Call me crazy if you want, but I would put delivering water down as a “vital service” for people stranded in the mountains for weeks.
Critical Transportation
- Mission Area: Response
- Description: Provide transportation (including infrastructure access and accessible transportation services) for response priority objectives, including the evacuation of people and animals, and the delivery of vital response personnel, equipment, and services into the affected areas.
