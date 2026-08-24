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Monday, August 24, 2026

Trump is clueless. His new attempt to troll Iran proves it.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House about Dulles International Airport modernization, Wednesday, July 29, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)President Donald Trump, shown in July.AP

"Iran is betting it can wait out that doddering old fool in the White House."

by kos
Daily Kos Staff

President Donald Trump’s “edgy” antics have 

lost their luster. Once upon a time, they roiled 

markets and created drama in 

world capitals. 

 

Now many just roll their eyes.

 

Trump’s latest trolling effort, coming via Truth Social, is  

the claim that the Strait of Hormuz is “U.S. territory."

 

On his withering Truth Social platform, Trump posted an

image showing the Strait of Hormuz, with a circle 

encompassing parts of Iran, Oman, and the United Arab

Emirates. The caption: “New U.S. Territory.”

A Truth Social post from President Donald Trump, made on Aug. 18, 2026, showing an image with the Strait of Hormuz marked as a U.S. territory.
Truth Social (screenshot)

This has about as much credibility as his maps of 

annexed Canada and Greenland. In fact, given his 

losing war with Iran, the post is mostly a reminder

of Trump’s impotence.

 

The war has left Iran effectively controlling the 

Strait, disrupting  global shipping and roiling the 

world economy. And Trump’s much-ballyhooed  

ceasefire plan did nothing to solve the problem. 

Its vague language over control of the strait was 

so bad that Iran claimed the deal recognized its 

authority over the waterway. The agreement also 

promised $300 billion in reconstruction incentives 

if a final deal could be reached.

 

As one Emirati political strategist said at the time, 

“Iran saw the deal as a recognition it was in control. 

Now countries in the region are  paying the price. 

… It’s a disaster, and we are back to square one.”

The deal was such a disaster that it looked like 

Trump was willing to sign anything if it let him 

declare victory and walk away from the mess 

he created.


Except he didn’t get to walk away. The ceasefire

collapsed. Iran continued attacking ships. The 

strait remained largely closed. Oil prices surged. 

And now Trump is threatening to bomb Oman

an ally!—while pretending a waterway thousands 

of miles from the United States somehow 

belongs to us.

 

Iran is seemingly no longer afraid of U.S. bombs. 

Bombs can destroy  things, but they can’t 

control territory. And if those bombs hurt the 

Iranian people? What do the mullahs care? 

They slaughter their own people

indiscriminately.

Children wade in the water with cargo ships at anchor in the background and a fisherman nearby, in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA via AP)
Children wade in the water with cargo ships at
anchor in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas,
Iran, on June 30.AP

Worse, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin 

Netanyahu handed the Iranian regime exactly what 

authoritarian governments crave: an 

external enemy around which to rally

their people.

 

A regime that had faced massive public 

demonstrations now appears 

to be firmly back in control, digging 

in for a long fight and betting it 

can wait out that doddering old 

fool in the White House. Whatever 

hopes existed that the Iranian people 

might finally rid themselves of their 

murderous regime are now vastly 

diminished.

 

And Trump? All he has left are words 

and stupid AI memes. Or, as they say 

in Texas, he’s all hat, no cattle.

Trolling doesn’t open the Strait of 

Hormuz. It doesn’t lower oil prices. 

It doesn’t defeat Iran. And it sure

as hell doesn’t magically turn Iranian, 

Omani, and Emirati territory into 

American soil.

 

But here’s the funny silver lining. 

Just weeks ago, the Supreme Court 

rejected Trump’s attempt to end 

birthright citizenship, ruling that 

children born in the United States 

to undocumented or temporarily 

present parents are U.S. citizens 

under the 14th Amendment.

 

So Trump might want to think through 

this whole “U.S. territory” thing. 

Because if he really wants to declare 

those parts of Iran, Oman, and the 

United Arab Emirates to be American 

territory, he might also be volunteering 

to give a whole lot of Middle Eastern 

babies U.S. citizenship.

 

Is that what MAGA really wants?

Meanwhile back at the ranch, Trump and The Harpie have places to go 
and things to do.

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