Left: Jeffrey Epstein in an undated photograph released by the Justice Department (DOJ).
Supposed FBI files that have previously been referred to as
“missing” were recently discovered sitting on an online
document-sharing platform, files that former MSNBC host
Katie Phang said Saturday contain “allegations of sexual
abuse committed by Donald Trump” against a 13- to
15-year-old victim, according to a report published Saturday.
Back in February, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced
it was investigating claims that it had withheld a select
trove of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The DOJ had
justified withholding some of the files by describing them as
"duplicative" of material already turned over, a
characterization that has since come under scrutiny.
A growing number of critics increasingly pointed to a trove
of 37 pages of FBI handwritten notes taken during a 2019
interview with “Jane Doe 4,” a South Carolina woman who
accused Trump and Epstein of sexual and physical abuse
beginning when she was 13 years old.
The woman was interviewed four separate times by the FBI
and was found credible by the agency, according to a DOJ
source who spoke with the Miami Herald. While some
details of her account have since been verified, her
specific allegations against Trump remain unsubstantiated,
and Trump is not being criminally investigated and has
denied any wrongdoing as it relates to Epstein.
The “missing” 37 pages were aggressively pursued by
investigators, including Phang, whose ongoing lawsuit
against the DOJ specifically sought the release of said
pages, alongside a trove of foreign-language documents
related to Epstein.
This week, however, New York-based writer Amy Gabrielle
appeared to have uncovered an online archive containing
some of the sought-after FBI files. Writer and data
researcher Rye Howard-Stone picked up where Gabrielle
left off and, in a detailed write-up published on his
Substack Saturday, revealed the alleged source of the
mysterious upload: Kaelan Deese, a journalist with the
conservative outlet Washington Examiner.
The Washington Examiner published a report written
by Deese on March 7 titled: “What’s still missing from
the Epstein files,” but according to Howard-Stone,
Deese had “quietly released” 22 pages of the missing
37 on Scribd – the online document-sharing platform –
just one day before. Those pages would go unnoticed
by major media outlets for months.
“This meant that, for the last five months, anyone
with internet access could view the notes, which
had Jane Doe 4’s real name all over them, as well as
significant biographical details and the names of
childhood friends and family members who she
said could corroborate elements of her story –
all of which she gave the FBI in confidence, and
all of which the DOJ had redacted,” Howard-Stone
wrote.
“But Deese, who regularly publishes articles with
a favorable conservative gloss, was part of a small,
select group of people that DOJ brass secretly
decided were – unlike the public and members of
Congress – able to be trusted with these allegedly
‘duplicative,’ ultra-sensitive files. Entirely
unredacted.”
Howard-Stone claimed that while Deese “took the
files down shortly after” he contacted a Washington
Examiner editor, Deese had also shared additional
FBI handwritten notes with “one random person
who had discovered the posts.”
“We found that person, who shared his text
message exchanges with Deese,” Howard-Stone
wrote.
Phang was contacted for comment on the
revelation, and told Howard-Stone that the “timing
of the discovery and release of these unredacted
handwritten notes” was “interesting,” and that it
also undermined the DOJ’s rationale for
withholding them.
“There also remains an open question as to the
authenticity of these published notes. That
question could be readily answered if the FBI
would just comply with the Epstein Files
Transparency Act and release the notes they’ve
been legally required to do,” Phang said.
“Regardless, what these notes DO show is that
they are not 'duplicative' of the FBI 302s as
Blanche has asserted and they clearly contain
allegations of sexual abuse and physical abuse
committed by Donald Trump with a victim who
was 13-15 years old at the time. So the Trump
DOJ has no incentive to release them.”
No comments:
Post a Comment