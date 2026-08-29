Raw Story

Supposed FBI files that have previously been referred to as

“missing” were recently discovered sitting on an online

document-sharing platform, files that former MSNBC host

Katie Phang said Saturday contain “allegations of sexual

abuse committed by Donald Trump” against a 13- to

15-year-old victim, according to a report published Saturday.

Back in February, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced

it was investigating claims that it had withheld a select

trove of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The DOJ had

justified withholding some of the files by describing them as

"duplicative" of material already turned over, a

characterization that has since come under scrutiny.

A growing number of critics increasingly pointed to a trove

of 37 pages of FBI handwritten notes taken during a 2019

interview with “Jane Doe 4,” a South Carolina woman who

accused Trump and Epstein of sexual and physical abuse

beginning when she was 13 years old.

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The woman was interviewed four separate times by the FBI

and was found credible by the agency, according to a DOJ

source who spoke with the Miami Herald. While some

details of her account have since been verified , her

specific allegations against Trump remain unsubstantiated,

and Trump is not being criminally investigated and has

denied any wrongdoing as it relates to Epstein.

The “missing” 37 pages were aggressively pursued by

investigators, including Phang, whose ongoing lawsuit

against the DOJ specifically sought the release of said

pages, alongside a trove of foreign-language documents

related to Epstein.

This week, however, New York-based writer Amy Gabrielle

appeared to have uncovered an online archive containing

some of the sought-after FBI files. Writer and data

researcher Rye Howard-Stone picked up where Gabrielle

left off and, in a detailed write-up published on his

Substack Saturday, revealed the alleged source of the

mysterious upload: Kaelan Deese, a journalist with the

conservative outlet Washington Examiner.

The Washington Examiner published a report written

by Deese on March 7 titled: “What’s still missing from

the Epstein files,” but according to Howard-Stone,

Deese had “quietly released” 22 pages of the missing

37 on Scribd – the online document-sharing platform –

just one day before. Those pages would go unnoticed

by major media outlets for months.

“This meant that, for the last five months, anyone

with internet access could view the notes, which

had Jane Doe 4’s real name all over them, as well as

significant biographical details and the names of

childhood friends and family members who she

said could corroborate elements of her story –

all of which she gave the FBI in confidence, and

all of which the DOJ had redacted,” Howard-Stone

wrote.

“But Deese, who regularly publishes articles with

a favorable conservative gloss, was part of a small,

select group of people that DOJ brass secretly

decided were – unlike the public and members of

Congress – able to be trusted with these allegedly

‘duplicative,’ ultra-sensitive files. Entirely

unredacted.”

Howard-Stone claimed that while Deese “took the

files down shortly after” he contacted a Washington

Examiner editor, Deese had also shared additional

FBI handwritten notes with “one random person

who had discovered the posts.”

“We found that person, who shared his text

message exchanges with Deese,” Howard-Stone

wrote.

Phang was contacted for comment on the

revelation, and told Howard-Stone that the “timing

of the discovery and release of these unredacted

handwritten notes” was “interesting,” and that it

also undermined the DOJ’s rationale for

withholding them.

“There also remains an open question as to the

authenticity of these published notes. That

question could be readily answered if the FBI

would just comply with the Epstein Files

Transparency Act and release the notes they’ve

been legally required to do,” Phang said.

“Regardless, what these notes DO show is that

they are not 'duplicative' of the FBI 302s as

Blanche has asserted and they clearly contain

allegations of sexual abuse and physical abuse

committed by Donald Trump with a victim who

was 13-15 years old at the time. So the Trump