Right: President Donald Trump addresses the nation on the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C. (White House
 
Interviews with “Jane Doe 4” 
who accused Trump of 
sexual and physical abuse
beginning when she was 13

Supposed FBI files that have previously been referred to as 

missing” were recently discovered sitting on an online 

document-sharing platform, files that former MSNBC host 

Katie Phang said Saturday contain “allegations of sexual 

abuse committed by Donald Trump” against a 13- to 

15-year-old victim, according to a report published Saturday.

Back in February, the Justice Department (DOJ) announced 

it was investigating claims that it had withheld a select 

trove of files related to Jeffrey Epstein. The DOJ had 

justified withholding some of the files by describing them as 

"duplicative" of material already turned over, a

 characterization that has since come under scrutiny.

A growing number of critics increasingly pointed to a trove

 of 37 pages of FBI handwritten notes taken during a 2019 

interview with “Jane Doe 4,” a South Carolina woman who 

accused Trump and Epstein of sexual and physical abuse 

beginning when she was 13 years old.

The woman was interviewed four separate times by the FBI 

and was found credible by the agency, according to a DOJ 

source who spoke with the Miami Herald. While some 

details of her account have since been verified, her 

specific allegations against Trump remain unsubstantiated, 

and Trump is not being criminally investigated and has 

denied any wrongdoing as it relates to Epstein.

The “missing” 37 pages were aggressively pursued by 

investigators, including Phang, whose ongoing lawsuit 

 against the DOJ specifically sought the release of said 

pages, alongside a trove of foreign-language documents 

related to Epstein.

This week, however, New York-based writer Amy Gabrielle 

appeared to have uncovered an online archive containing 

some of the sought-after FBI files. Writer and data 

researcher Rye Howard-Stone picked up where Gabrielle 

left off and, in a detailed write-up published on his 

Substack Saturday, revealed the alleged source of the 

mysterious upload: Kaelan Deese, a journalist with the 

conservative outlet Washington Examiner.

The Washington Examiner published a report written 

by Deese on March 7 titled: “What’s still missing from 

the Epstein files,” but according to Howard-Stone, 

Deese had “quietly released” 22 pages of the missing 

37 on Scribd – the online document-sharing platform – 

just one day before. Those pages would go unnoticed 

by major media outlets for months.

“This meant that, for the last five months, anyone 

with internet access could view the notes, which 

had Jane Doe 4’s real name all over them, as well as 

significant biographical details and the names of 

childhood friends and family members who she 

said could corroborate elements of her story – 

all of which she gave the FBI in confidence, and 

all of which the DOJ had redacted,” Howard-Stone 

wrote.

“But Deese, who regularly publishes articles with 

a favorable conservative gloss, was part of a small, 

select group of people that DOJ brass secretly 

decided were – unlike the public and members of 

Congress – able to be trusted with these allegedly 

‘duplicative,’ ultra-sensitive files. Entirely 

unredacted.”

Howard-Stone claimed that while Deese “took the 

files down shortly after” he contacted a Washington 

Examiner editor, Deese had also shared additional 

 FBI handwritten notes with “one random person 

who had discovered the posts.”

“We found that person, who shared his text 

message exchanges with Deese,” Howard-Stone 

wrote.

Phang was contacted for comment on the 

revelation, and told Howard-Stone that the “timing 

of the discovery and release of these unredacted 

handwritten notes” was “interesting,” and that it 

also undermined the DOJ’s rationale for 

withholding them.

“There also remains an open question as to the 

authenticity of these published notes. That 

question could be readily answered if the FBI 

would just comply with the Epstein Files 

Transparency Act and release the notes they’ve 

been legally required to do,” Phang said.

“Regardless, what these notes DO show is that 

they are not 'duplicative' of the FBI 302s as 

Blanche has asserted and they clearly contain 

allegations of sexual abuse and physical abuse 

committed by Donald Trump with a victim who 

was 13-15 years old at the time. So the Trump 

DOJ has no incentive to release them.”