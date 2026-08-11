‘They can be explosive’: Trump spews more BS about vaccines

Ignorant President Donald Trump listens as White House deputy chief of staff Wicked Stephen Miller spews bile on Aug. 6. AP
President Donald Trump announced an executive order upsetting decades of federal guidance on the childhood vaccine schedule—including a truly unhinged suggestion to separate the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.
“At one year, you should have five separate visits for vaccines rather than getting them all in the same day,” Trump said. “And I saw this early on, and I’ve seen proof of it where they have a vaccination that looks like the size of a bottle of soda poured into a little child’s body.”
Similarly, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller discussed the order as if Trump had stumbled upon some sort of enlightened scientific revelation.
Nobody has studied it. Nobody’s looked at it. Nobody’s thought about it,” Miller said. “The pressure from the pharmaceutical industry and from aspects of the medical industry to pump your kids full of shots days after birth with no understanding of the long-term consequences has been a medical travesty.”
And when a reporter asked Trump to clarify his claim that administering the MMR vaccine together could be “quite lethal,” Trump retreated to the same illogical misinformation that he and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have been spewing for years.
"What I’ve heard is that there are some people that say it is that way, and I say, ‘Well, let’s say there’s a 5% chance of it. Let’s split it up. Let’s split it up,’” Trump rambled. “But I’ve heard when you put them together they can be explosive.”
So instead of two or three appointments for vaccinations, parents may now be expected to take their children in five separate times just to get through the recommended shots.
That means more appointments, more time off work, more opportunities for children to get anxious about needles, and more bills.
How are you supposed to pay for all of those appointments? Sorry, Trump coins not accepted.
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