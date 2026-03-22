No Kings is around the corner!

Ezra Levin and the Indivisible Team <info@indivisible.org>
It’s
time for No Kings Spring. The only way out of the Trump mess is by
recruiting a lot more people to do a lot more organizing in a
lot of more communities. There’s no bigger or better opportunity to
make progress against the fascists in the month of March than No Kings
3.
No Kings 3 will be historic because we will make it historic. Less
than one week out, I can now confirm that there will be more No Kings
protests on March 28 than on any previous day in American history.
But, as with Hands Off last April, No
Kings last June, and No Kings 2 last October, I know this isn’t done
until it’s done. We need this to be an enormous, historic rebuke to
Trump’s regime. But whether it’s successful depends on far more than
just me or Indivisible -- it depends on the leadership, courage, and
commitment of millions of people around the globe.
This is a grassroots-driven event,
which means it will succeed or fail because of what we all do to
organize, recruit, and prepare. There are no corporate sponsors, there’s
no massive advertising campaign, and despite what the right-wing
wackjobs obsess about, nobody’s sending big checks to protestors. It’s
up to us -- all of us.
The good news is we’re not alone.
Momentum is building -- you can hear it. Last
weekend, Leah and I went down to Selma for the Selma Bridge Crossing
Jubilee's commemoration of the 61st anniversary of Bloody Sunday and the
fight for a real, multiracial democracy. We were there because
Indivisible received the Freedom Flame award, and we wanted to
experience the history of that pivotal moment in Civil Rights History
first-hand. I’d recommend anyone and everyone go next year. You’ll learn
from and be inspired by the leaders who paved the road for our
democracy with blood, sweat, and tears.
You’ll also find lots of friends.
We were humbled when Faya Ora Rose
Touré, the civil rights legend who cofounded the Jubilee, came up to us
and shared a song she'd written for No Kings. You can see the lyrics here.
All of us can organize. I
love that No Kings is becoming so well-known that talented people all
over the world are creating art in support of the movement. Nils Lofgren
-- guitarist for the E Street band with Bruce Springsteen -- sent us
his new song: No Kings, No Hate, No Fear.
Neither he nor Springsteen had planned to write new protest music or
even go on tour this spring, but after the crackdown in the Twin Cities,
they decided they had to do a No Kings protest tour, kicking off in Minneapolis after the flagship No Kings protest there on March 28.
But you don’t have to be a world famous
artist to help make No King 3 into something historic. I’m not talking
about money -- I’m talking about effort. With twelve days left to go,
here are the three things I’d recommend:
- Register your local No Kings events!
If your No Kings protest isn’t yet on the map, you’ve got until
Wednesday, March 25 at 11:59pm PT to register it. Rule of thumb: if you
go to the map and can’t find a protest within 30 minutes of where you
live, start planning your own!
- Train up.
If you’re looking for training on safety, de-escalation, marketing,
digital, or constitutional rights, we’ve got you covered. If your
Indivisible group needs support, reach out to your organizer to walk you
through the esources we provide. Ultimately this is up to you and your
group, but you’re not alone and we can help!
- Recruit. Yes you should post to social media,
but don’t just rely on the largely regime-friendly tech platforms to
spread the word. At your favorite coffee shop, on Nextdoor, or among
friends -- invite folks to join you. Find three people who didn't attend
No Kings last year. Have a conversation about the moment we’re in, and
ask them to come with you on March 28. This is old-school and more time
consuming than just posting online -- but nothing is more effective at
actually building the movement.
As Faya Rose put it, without democracy, we cannot be free. That’s why we march, that’s why we sing: No kings, no kings.
Your weekly to-dos
- Tell Congress: Stop Trump's War!
Since Trump launched his war on Iran, as of this writing, thirteen US
servicemembers, more than 1,400 Iranians, and hundreds of civilians
across the region have been killed. Tell your Members of Congress to use
every lever they have to end it: conduct oversight; force more votes on
War Powers Resolutions; restrict funding; and oppose the war publicly.
- Call
your senators and tell them to press Trump's nominee for DHS secretary,
MAGA loyalist Markwayne Mullin, for real answers during his
confirmation hearings. Kristi Noem is out at DHS, but Trump's nominee to replace her is at least
as dedicated to sending ICE and Border Patrol to terrorize our cities.
Markwayne Mullin's Senate confirmation hearings begin on Wednesday. Tell
your senators to hold Mullin's feet to the fire and when his
confirmation vote comes around, to vote NO.
- Tell Congress: Our right to vote is non-negotiable!
The Senate votes this week on the "SAVE America" Act, a bill that could
disenfranchise millions of Americans through burdensome voting
requirements that would disproportionately impact married people who’ve
changed their names, trans Americans, students, and voters of color.
Tell your senators to vote NO!
- Email Your Members of Congress: Americans reject ICE's plan to warehouse people. DHS is buying up warehouses to retrofit into concentration camps -- but several grassroots campaigns to halt such sales have been successful! Members of Congress must do all they can to block the warehousing of human beings.
- Sign the open letter from alumni across the country calling on college presidents to keep their campuses free from ICE terror.
Students, faculty, and staff at our institutions of higher education
deserve safe environments in which to learn, teach, and work, without
any threat of ICE violence.
- Calling
all Courage Collectives members (and potential future members): Join
our infosession on leveraging No Kings to advance noncooperation work!
(Wed, 7pm ET/ 4pm PT). Autocrats need the support of society's most
influential sectors – business, academia, civil service, etc -- to
succeed. But when courageous people within those sectors join forces and
refuse to cooperate, the "pillars" that prop the regime up start
cracking. Join the call to learn more!
P.S. No Kings (March 28) is almost here -- have you made your plans?
In the face of the regime's illegal war, threats to voting rights,
ongoing ICE terror, and bottomless corruption, we need this No Kings Day
to be the biggest single-day protest in American history. Planning a
national event that big, loud, and inescapable requires enormous
resources, though, and we need your help! If you can, please pitch in to make No Kings 3 the day of world-historic protest this moment demands.
Countdown to No Kings!
No Kings 3 is just around the corner! If you haven't already found a protest near you, take a look at our map
(2,800 events and climbing!) -- and if you don't find something right
away, keep checking. New events are being added by the hour. (Or! If you
don't find a protest within about 30 minutes of your home, consider
hosting one yourself!).
But don't stop there! We've gathered and are hosting a number
of helpful resources for anyone planning to be in the streets on March
28:
- Spread the word on your social media accounts, across your social circles, wherever you can, ask at least three friends to attend, wherever they may be across the country.
- Attend the No Kings Kick Off call
(Thurs, 8pm ET/5pm PT). We'll be talking with movement leaders about
the strategic and moral imperatives behind this national day of action.
- Attend a training
- Whether you're a host, a long-time activist, or protesting for the
first time, we're hosting a bunch of training calls to help folks gear
up for March 28 -- from how to have conversations about No Kings that
move people to join the movement, to an ACLU-led training about our
Constitutional right to protest peacefully and best practices for making
protests safe and successful (in both English and Spanish).
Find all that information and more, right here
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