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Friday, March 27, 2026

No Kings Day is TOMORROW! - Saturday, March 28



Indivisible Team info@indivisible.org





We the People don't do kings -- not in 1776, and not now. Let's be loud about it.

Tomorrow is No Kings Day! A day of mass, record-breaking protest, across the country and around the world -- millions of us taking a stand against wannabe-king Trump’s assaults on our rights and our communities, and demanding an end to the illegal wars and foreign interventions that have already caused so much grief and suffering for innocent civilians around the globe.

In June, the first No Kings brought five million of us into the streets; the second, in October, saw seven million -- and tomorrow we have more protests planned in more towns and cities than ever before. But just how big No Kings 3 will be depends a lot on you.

Simply put: We need world-historic numbers tomorrow. We're at a frightening inflection point, brought about by an assemblage of the incompetent and corrupt, doing all they can to establish a fascist regime that elevates Trump and lines their pockets. To defend our democracy, protect our neighbors, and make it crystal clear that Americans will never do kings, we need to be louder than ever. You'll find everything you need to help make No Kings 3 an inescapable roar of nonviolent defiance, below.

Find a No Kings event

A map of the United States with dots for each registered No Kings event. The maps is almost entirely obscured by dots

There are more than 3,250 events planned for No Kings 3! Find one near you here -- then spread the word to folks who might not be convinced yet. We're far more likely to listen to people we know than anyone else. Let your people know!

BUT: A lot of folks who want to be there simply can't -- and that's ok! Nobody can be everywhere, always. If you can't attend a No Kings event in person, you can livestream the flagship event in the Twin Cities starting, at 3pm ET/noon PT.

What to wear and bring

No matter how you dress or nonviolently express yourself, you're always welcome at No Kings. Inflatable animals, religious attire, work uniform, tuxedo -- just show up as you, and join the fight!

That said! Some outfits are more suitable for marching than others (so… maybe not the tuxedo?), and there are things to do and bring that'll help the day run smoothly, with an emphasis on joy, safety, and a loud, unified voice.

  • Check the weather! And dress comfortably and accordingly. Many of you will be on your feet and outdoors for hours, so don’t forget to wear comfy, sturdy shoes and bring sunscreen, an umbrella, a poncho -- you know what you need on a late March day. Just make sure you wear/bring it! (Snacks and water, too.)

  • Signs and flags welcome! Draw on your own creative impulses or download a free No Kings sign. An American flag speaks to the patriotism of protest, and unicorns, frogs, and dinosaurs (etc!) are a reminder that joy is an essential part of resistance. Let's be loud, colorful, and unmissable!

  • Know your rights (KYR). It's always a good idea to review our Constitutional right to peacefully protest ahead of any protest we attend. You can watch an ACLU KYR training here and/or read this No Kings KYR resource (also available in Spanish).

  • Plan ahead: How are you getting there, how are you getting home? Make a note of where you parked/got off public transportation, take a minute to note what No Kings safety marshals and volunteers are wearing, where they're stationed, and how to exit and return to your event, should you need to.

  • Who are you going with? It's a good idea to set up a group text for communicating with your group, but be sure to also agree on a meeting point, just in case you get separated and cell service is overloaded.

  • Haven't talked about No Kings with three other people yet? No time like the present! Here are some resources to help out: bare-bones info about the movement; searchable map of events; social media toolkit; talking about No Kings video; and even more on the website.

  • Be undeniable. Protests, big or small, are never the point; they're a point on the road. A tactic, not the goal. The more attention they draw, the more powerful the message -- to those in power, of course, but also to a whole lot of folks who've never engaged in activism before. Protests tell people they're not alone, and help them find their own courage. Ultimately, protest is one of the most significant ways we grow the movement. And then we keep working, in a myriad of ways, until we win.

  • So it's essential that No Kings 3 grab a lot of attention! One way to amplify tomorrow's events will be to make sure No Kings is inescapable on social media. If you’re comfortable doing so, please post and reshare photos from your event with the hashtag #NoKings. Always be mindful of others and ask before posting close-ups of other protestors' faces.

Our commitment to nonviolence

A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to No Kings events.

Please refer to the No Kings Know Your Rights Guide (also available in Spanish), our de-escalation pocket guide, and the additional resources on Nokings.org for important information to maintain a safe, joyful protest.

Tomorrow, we'll stand for democracy and each other, for justice, honesty, and compassion, with millions and millions of others standing for those same things, right alongside us. 

We the People don't do kings -- not in 1776, and not now. Let's be loud about it.


 See you soon!
Indivisible Team ❌👑

P.S. Join us on Tuesday at 8pm ET / 5pm PT for the No Kings post-protest call! We’ll join friends and partners nationwide to celebrate our impact and discuss specific, actionable plans to funnel the momentum of our day of action into ongoing political organizing work in communities across the country. 

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