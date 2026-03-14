READ AND HEED: Trumps 'bald-faced declaration of authoritarian intent'

TRUMP ON MID-TERM ELECTION: 'We're going to stop it. We have to stop it.'
Before Trump's State of the Union fades into the oblivion it deserves, we must all read and heed these chilling words from that infamous address...
"The most important line in Trump's State of the Union speech was not about the economy. It came when Trump said, Democrats' policies were 'so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat' and added: 'We're going to stop it. We have to stop it.'"
He was signaling that he would use any means necessary to 'prevent the opposition from winning any future election.' It was a 'bald-faced declaration of authoritarian intent,' and a chilling message for the midterms this November."
Zach Beauchamp of Vox quoted in The Week, March 6, 2026
'We're going to stop it. We have to stop it.'
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