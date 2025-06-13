"Trump will only succeed if everyone agrees to
believe the lie."
Leah Greenberg
Co-Executive Director
Indivisible
Over the last six weeks, we’ve gotten the occasional question about why Indivisible, together with our coalition of incredible partners, called for No Kings Day on June 14.
Why another protest? What is it going to accomplish? Shouldn’t we be [insert alternate tactic] instead?
These are good-faith questions, and
they stem from very reasonable concerns. The speed, scope, and scale of
the MAGA assault -- on our rights, our neighbors, our democracy -- is
staggering. The stakes are enormous. There are days when nothing we’re
doing feels sufficient to the magnitude of the horrors we face.
Protest is a tactic. And with any
tactic, there’s a danger of tactical freeze, of it getting stale, of
deploying it without a real strategy in mind. And it’s easy to look at
any single protest and ask, “what did that even accomplish? What was the
point?”
So I want to take a step back and talk about the role of a
peaceful mass mobilization like No Kings in the context of our strategic
analysis.
If you’ve been listening to us over the
last few months, you’ve heard us talk about the idea of autocratic
breakthrough -- a period when a would-be dictator basically sprints to
consolidate their power, crush the institutions and people who could
push back, and create a chilling climate for everyone else.
For the would-be dictator, success
depends on projecting power and creating an aura of inevitability. They
need you to believe that Trump is the new normal, that the MAGA movement
will be in power for the long haul, that the only rational move is to
go along, keep your head down, and protect your own interests.
We’ve seen over the last six months
what happens when this aura of inevitability goes unchallenged.
Institutions -- from state governments to businesses to civil society to
higher education to media -- start to fall in line, do what Trump tells
them, and/or go silent.
Here’s the thing: The aura of
inevitability is a lie. It’s all a lie. Power in American society
doesn’t derive from the top down. Trump’s grasp is brittle, and he’s
overreaching dramatically. He will only succeed if everyone agrees to
believe the lie.
Or, as our friend Reverend Barber says: A king is only a king if we bow down.
Countering the aura of inevitability
requires a hundred different tactics and strategies. It looks like
making an example of Target for obeying in advance and getting rid of
its DEI policies. It looks like protesting and toxifying Elon Musk until
he bows out of government. It looks like students at Georgetown making a
list of Big Law collaborators and organizing their peers to steer
clear. It looks like federal workers refusing to obey illegal or
unethical orders. It looks like building the muscles and the
relationships for collective action.
In short, it requires a countless
number of people in a countless number of places to do something that
the Trump regime doesn’t want them to do, or to NOT do something the
Trump regime wants them to do. That’s how we shake off the aura of
inevitability and halt the autocratic breakthrough.
For that to happen, people need to feel
like we’re part of something bigger. We need to understand that we’re
part of a movement. We need to feel like we will win.
That’s where No Kings comes in. With 1,800 events nationwide, in
every state, this will be the single largest protest of this Trump
administration.
A single mobilization won’t turn this ship around. But it can do a few very important things:
Change the narrative.
A massive show of popular opposition everywhere in the country can
disrupt Trump’s effort to project strength. It shows that resistance is
big, powerful, growing, and everywhere.
Bring in new people. A
mobilization of this scale and scope reaches people who aren’t yet
engaged, and -- if done right -- helps to draw them into a cycle of
action and relationships on the ground.
Foster community. When
you show up, you realize that not only are you not alone -- you’re
actually part of something enormous. And that helps to build the shared
sense of identity we’ll need for the path ahead.
Spread courage. After
Hands Off!, we heard from people in positions of power within
institutions -- law firms, universities (one big university, in fact),
and elsewhere -- who told us they were emboldened by the protests to
push back on pressure from the Trump regime. As we often say, courage is
contagious.
And No Kings comes at an absolutely crucial moment.
Trump and Stephen Miller’s vicious
anti-immigrant crackdown has been escalating over the last few months.
The scale of the cruelty and terror they’ve created is almost impossible
to put into words. And they have been cynically, intentionally sending
their masked, unaccountable ICE forces into blue cities and states,
communities where no one wants them. They’ve been working overtime to
manufacture chaos, so that they have a pretext to deploy military forces
to crack down on dissent for all of us.
Trump’s birthday parade and his attack
on LA are all part of the same agenda of fascist theatrics, divide and
conquer politics, and the consolidation of power.
Trump wants to look strong. What he
doesn’t understand is that true power comes from the people. And on June
14th, we’re going to prove it.
If
you haven’t found your closest No Kings protest, please check out our
map, register, and then help us get out the word by sharing with friends
and family.
No comments:
Post a Comment