One of Largest Days of Protest in American History

"Protesters were peaceful, organized, and above all -- they were brave"
With a few rallies and marches still
ongoing, we can already say that No Kings Day is one of the largest days
of protest in American history.
From deep red small towns to our
largest cities, millions of people turned out to make clear that the
American people will not bow to fascism.
The protesters were peaceful, organized, and above all -- they were brave.
Trump has made no secret of his willingness to use force to crush
dissent. He’s got tanks rolling through DC and marines in Los Angeles
where we’ve all seen (and continue to see) police respond aggressively
to peaceful protests.
And on top of those authoritarian images, we awoke this morning to
the news of horrific political violence in Minnesota, where Democratic
Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were slain and Democratic Sen. John
Hoffman and his wife were wounded.
It is a frightening time in our history. But in spite of that reality -- or rather, in response
to that reality -- over five million people here in the US, along with
allies in cities from London to Tokyo, stood united today in the belief
that democracy is worth fighting for.
Please
join us on Monday 8pm ET/5pm PT for a national call with No Kings
partners on how we continue that fight in the months ahead and build off
the energy and momentum of today’s protests.
The scale of today’s mobilization cannot be overstated.
Philadelphia, PA
San Diego, CA
Louisville, KY
Chicago, IL
Hattiesburg, MS
Lambertville, NJ
To
get a sense of how much today’s protests eclipsed Trump’s birthday
parade, just do a search of virtually any US city on social media. The
top results are likely No Kings protests, with videos that show crowd
sizes that photos just can’t do justice.
We’ve said that a massive, nationwide
mobilization like today can change the narrative, grow our movement,
build our organizing muscles, and deliver a jolt of courage -- something
much needed after Trump’s recent attempts to quash dissent with
violence.
But a single day of protest -- even
historically large protests like today -- will not alone defeat the
fascist takeover of our government.
We need to ensure that the incredible
organizing and inspiring courage of today’s protests continue to spread.
We need to do the hard work of organizing those who turned out today
and those who were watching into a sustained, broad-based movement
that’s prepared for the hard work that comes ahead.
