YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Sunday, June 15, 2025

One of Largest Days of Protest in American History

 

Indivisible Team info@indivisible.org

Sat, Jun 14, 7:40 PM (17 hours ago)


"Protesters were peaceful, organized, and above all -- they were brave"

With a few rallies and marches still ongoing, we can already say that No Kings Day is one of the largest days of protest in American history. 

From deep red small towns to our largest cities, millions of people turned out to make clear that the American people will not bow to fascism. 

The protesters were peaceful, organized, and above all -- they were brave. 

Trump has made no secret of his willingness to use force to crush dissent. He’s got tanks rolling through DC and marines in Los Angeles where we’ve all seen (and continue to see) police respond aggressively to peaceful protests.

And on top of those authoritarian images, we awoke this morning to the news of horrific political violence in Minnesota, where Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were slain and Democratic Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded. 

It is a frightening time in our history. But in spite of that reality -- or rather, in response to that reality -- over five million people here in the US, along with allies in cities from London to Tokyo, stood united today in the belief that democracy is worth fighting for. 

Please join us on Monday 8pm ET/5pm PT for a national call with No Kings partners on how we continue that fight in the months ahead and build off the energy and momentum of today’s protests. 

The scale of today’s mobilization cannot be overstated. 

Philadelphia, PA

large crowd shot in Philadelphia

San Diego, CA

Overhead shot of a massive crowd in San Diego

Louisville, KY

Close up of the crowd in Louisville

Chicago, IL

overhead shot of massive crowd in Chicago

Hattiesburg, MS

Crowd outside a building

Lambertville, NJ

Crowd holds up colored papers to collectively reveal a giant American flag

To get a sense of how much today’s protests eclipsed Trump’s birthday parade, just do a search of virtually any US city on social media. The top results are likely No Kings protests, with videos that show crowd sizes that photos just can’t do justice. 

We’ve said that a massive, nationwide mobilization like today can change the narrative, grow our movement, build our organizing muscles, and deliver a jolt of courage -- something much needed after Trump’s recent attempts to quash dissent with violence.

But a single day of protest -- even historically large protests like today -- will not alone defeat the fascist takeover of our government. 

We need to ensure that the incredible organizing and inspiring courage of today’s protests continue to spread. We need to do the hard work of organizing those who turned out today and those who were watching into a sustained, broad-based movement that’s prepared for the hard work that comes ahead.

