Elon Musk Allegedly Took Large Amounts of Drugs Including Ketamine While Advising Trump

Elon Musk engaged in extensive drug consumption while serving as one of Donald Trump’s closest advisers, taking ketamine so frequently it caused bladder problems and traveling with a daily supply of approximately 20 pills, according to claims made to the New York Times.

The world’s richest man regularly consumed ketamine, ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms during his rise to political prominence, anonymous sources familiar with his activities told the Times. His drug use reportedly intensified as he donated $275m to Trump’s presidential campaign and later wielded significant power through his role spearheading the “department of government efficiency”, or Doge.

Musk announced his departure from government service on Wednesday evening, months after exhibiting erratic behavior including insulting cabinet members and making a Nazi-like salute at a political rally.

Ecstasy is classified by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as a Schedule I controlled substance with no accepted medical use, making it entirely prohibited for federal employees – though Musk has been classified as a “special government employee” and not subject to the same stringent rules as a regular employee.

While ketamine can be legally prescribed as a Schedule III substance, recreational use or mixing it with other drugs would probably violate federal workplace policies.

The Doge leader developed what those sources described to the Times as a serious ketamine habit, consuming the powerful anesthetic sometimes daily rather than the “small amount” taken “about once every two weeks” he claimed in interviews. “If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” Musk previously told journalist Don Lemon in March 2024, downplaying his consumption.

However, by spring last year, the Times reports that Musk was telling associates his ketamine use was affecting his bladder – a known consequence of chronic abuse of the drug, which has psychedelic properties and can cause dissociation from reality, according to the DEA.

His regular medication box contained pills bearing Adderall markings alongside other substances, according to sources with the Times who have seen photographs of the container.

It remains unclear whether Musk was under the influence during his time at the White House, where he attended sensitive meetings with foreign leaders and held power over federal spending cuts.

The White House did not return a request for comment on whether Musk underwent drug testing despite his access to classified information.

SpaceX maintains strict drug-free workplace policies for employees due to its government contracts. However, those insiders tell the Times that Musk received advance warning of random drug tests – undermining their effectiveness.