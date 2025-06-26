Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) took a swipe at Donald Trump and Republicans during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday by throwing some pointed shade at first lady Melania Trump and her immigration path to the U.S.
Crockett, during a hearing titled “Restoring Integrity and Security to the Visa Process,” argued that “the idea that Trump and my Republican colleagues want to restore integrity and security in the visa process is absurd."
The lawmaker first slammed Trump-era immigration tactics, saying:
“Integrity is not snatching lawful visa holders off the streets and throwing them into unmarked vans. Integrity is not revoking visas based on social media posts that hurt somebody’s little feelings, because kids decided they want to go after Trump or this administration. We have a thing called free speech in this country.”
Then she got personal about the president:
“And since we’re talking about integrity, I’m confused as to why my Republican colleagues aren’t talking about the lack of integrity when it comes to the president’s family’s visas. Let me remind you all that Melania, the first lady — a model, and when I say model, I’m not talking about Tyra Banks, Cindy Crawford or Naomi Campbell-level — applied for and was given an EB-1 visa.”
To gain an “Einstein visa,” as the EB-1 is also called, noted Crockett, “you’re supposed to have some sort of significant achievement, like being awarded a Nobel Peace Prize or a Pulitzer, being an Olympic medalist, or having other sustained extraordinary abilities and success in sciences, arts, education, business or athletics.”
“Last time I checked, the first lady had none of those accolades under her belt,” she said. “It doesn’t take an Einstein to see that the math ain’t mathin’ here."
Libertarian Cato Institute analyst Alex Nowrasteh attempted a lighthearted defense of the first lady.
“Not everybody could marry Donald Trump and I think that’s quite an achievement, so I think she deserves credit for that,” he quipped, adding: “Nobody up here could have done it.”
No comments:
Post a Comment