The rave reviews are in, concerning "Drunk Uncle's" return to Washington

In case you missed it: A few of the reluctant attendees of the reunion/birthday party/insider rally, thrown for the Convicted Felon, have spoken to reporters about it. Anonymously of course, since most Republicans put their political careers light-years above their (official) Oath of Office.
Still even they must know what sell-outs to the country they are. Thus the on-the-scene disclosures … from the remorseful few ...
Republicans Have No Idea What Happened in That Trump Meeting Eitherby Hafiz Rashid, The New Republic — June 13, 2024
“Like talking to your drunk uncle at the family reunion,” one source at the meeting said, while another said that the convicted felon and presumptive Republican presidential nominee was “rambling.”
Almost every Republican in the House attended the meeting, which was full of praise for Trump, including singing “Happy Birthday” to him and presenting him with the baseball from Wednesday’s Congressional Baseball Game. [...]
[...] Bizarrely, he also brought up Taylor Swift, asking why the pop singer would “endorse this dope,” referring to Biden, and referenced Hannibal Lecter again, calling him a “nice guy.”
“He even had a friend over for dinner,” Trump said.
His comments on abortion to the group were puzzling, claiming that it only became an issue 10 years before.
[...]
It would seem that the Felon’s “sharks vs electrocution” obsession was put on hold for a moment, in order to demand congressional action to placate his latest twisted obsession ... (perhaps in hopes of making America forget about his “Shark Week” tryst with Stormy? )
The Felon’s new “top priority” obsession insists on corruptly misusing Congressional power against the “rigged legal system” — that legally prosecuted him. In brief, Convict One is dementedly demanding that the (all-powerful Moses-like) Speaker abuse power, to defend his {cough} ‘honor’ …
Trump’s private demand to Johnson: Help overturn my conviction
As the former president heads to Capitol Hill, he is privately seeking legislative revenge.
[...]
He has been obsessed in recent weeks with harnessing the powers of Congress to fight on his own behalf and go to war against the Democrats he accuses of “weaponizing” the justice system against him.
It’s a campaign he orchestrated in the days after his May 31 conviction on 34 felony counts in New York, starting with a phone call to the man he wanted to lead it: Speaker Mike Johnson.
Trump was still angry when he made the call, according to those who have heard accounts of it from Johnson, dropping frequent F-bombs as he spoke with the soft-spoken and pious GOP leader.
“We have to overturn this,” Trump insisted.
[...]
—
One question for the Corporate Media:
What would your screaming headlines be, if Joe Biden had done or said ANY 1 of these lunatic-raving things?
So much for that “both-sides do it” {cough} Editorial Standard, that you cowardly claim, eh?
When only “one-side” of that Nominee equation is ever targeted with your scathing critiques, on “acuity and competence” ...
— —
Afterall having a Hannibal Lector “obsession” is {cough} entirely normal:
Nothing to see here people, nothing at all.
(Unless Biden says it, of course. Then all bets are off — it goes 24/7 ...)
