Press the Case Against the Supreme Court

"Judicial coup d'état: a hostile commandeering of the highest court in the land by a small group of individuals openly hostile to the founding father’s vision of a democratic republic."
16 June 24
There is now an awakening to the reality of who this Supreme Court is and what they intend. We can see in the current context what they are doing, but it could be generations before the full scope and implications are understood.
Like all things Republican and intended to facilitate minority rule there must be a big lie in the eye of the storm. The big lie with regard to this Supreme Court is that it is a court with judicial validity in the sense that we have known throughout American history. Nothing could be farther from the truth.
It is a judicial coup d'état, a hostile commandeering of the highest court in the land by a small group of individuals openly hostile to the founding father’s vision of a democratic republic. At best what we have a rogue legislative body acting outside the framework of the constitution.
It is also a plainly and transparently corrupt and self dealing court and therein lies the potential for recourse. What preserves the status quo is inaction. A sense that nothing can be done is exactly what authoritarians depend upon.
An American citizen acting individually has little power to affect the conduct of large governmental institutions. But concerted public pressure by a large segment of the population can, in fact always has. The one thing authoritarians fear above all else is the ire of their subjects.
Congress does have the power to rein in the Supreme Court; state’s governments do have the power to confront the supreme court. Legitimacy is the platform on which the Supreme Court or any court stands. Congress and state government officials are loathed to confront institutional corruption; it’s fraught with risk and has long odds of success. But they can when pressed by the public.
Right now, today, every American who values the democratic republic must focus their efforts on impressing upon state and federal officials the existential importance of confronting the charlatans who have taken control of the most important judicial body in the U.S.
On Saturday 15, June the Washington Post reported that the Democrats are divided on the issue of confronting the court. “progressives” and “liberals” favoring bolder action and “centrists” being more cautious. The time has come for the American people to settle the debate.
My sample letter to state and federal officials:
Dear State or Federal Official,
I am writing to express my deep concern over radical direction and appalling ethics displayed by the so called conservative members of the current Supreme Court.
Your urgent action in this matter is of the utmost importance. An immediate effort to address the blatantly unethical and politically partisan conduct of this court must be undertaken with resolve and courage.
As you are aware the conservative members of this court did not achieve their dominance through regular congressional order. Their’s was a path of extraordinary means. The process was rife with abuse and outside influence. This must not stand.
I urge you in the strongest terms to use all lawful means at your disposal to challenge the legitimacy of this ideologically motivated group of individuals derailing the integrity of the Judicial Branch from its highest bench.
With respect and urgency,
Your constituent.
Feel free to use, modify and distribute.
Marc Ash is the founder and former Executive Director of Truthout, and is now founder and Editor of Reader Supported News.
