WASHINGTON, D.C. –  Today, U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Garland v. Cargill

“The Supreme Court’s radical decision today to strike down the federal ban on bump stocks will make Americans less safe from gun violence and mass shootings, period.   

“Remember, it was President Trump’s own Republican-led ATF that classified these weapons as machine guns in the wake of the worst mass shooting in U.S. history – the horrific 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people and wounded 500 more in just 10 minutes, because the shooter used a bump stock that enabled them to discharge more than 1,000 rounds, firing at a rate of hundreds of rounds a minute, converting their gun into a weapon of war. 

“It defies logic to say that a bump stock yields anything less than a machine gun. As Justice Sotomayor said in her dissent, ‘When I see a bird that walks like a duck, swims like a duck, and quacks like a duck, I call that bird a duck.’ 

“Elected leaders have the ability to protect Americans from senseless and preventable gun violence tragedies. Congress must act to reverse this ruling, and I urge the Senate to take up legislation to ban bump stocks and protect our communities. We owe it to the victims of Las Vegas and to every community plagued by gun violence to take decisive action now."

Country music festival mass murder in Las Vegas.  Photo by David Becker