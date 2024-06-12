Marjorie Taylor Greene says Donald Trump is just like Jesus - who promptly takes offense

Over the weekend, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stumping for Donald Trump in Las Vegas, Nevada, when she compared the convicted felon to Jesus.
"The Democrats and the fake news media want to constantly talk about 'Oh, President Trump is a convicted felon,'” Greene told the crowd, before launching into what the Bible might characterize as “blasphemy.”
“Well, you want to know something? The man that I worship is also a convicted felon. And he was murdered on a Roman cross,” Greene added. A member of the crowd can be heard yelling “by the Jews,” which seems to match the brand of Christianity Greene subscribes to.
A quick fact check will tell you that besides our concept of “felony” only dating back to 14th century England, Jesus was arrested and executed by first century Romans. Another quick fact check would show that the scholarly consensus is that Jesus was likely crucified for proclaiming himself “King of the Jews,” and not for falsifying business records in order to hide hush money payments to a woman he had an extra marital affair with.
Unfortunately for humanity, the GOP’s rush to downplay Trump's felony convictions, and attack our justice system, seems to have been somewhat effective. A recent CBS News/YouGov Poll found that 80% of Republicans believe the Biden administration directed the New York district attorney to bring charges against Trump. The majority of people polled (57%) believe that Trump’s charges are independent of the Biden administration.
So while the voting base of the GOP may be a lost cause this upcoming election, there are still many more people who see Trump’s conviction as a real and serious fact.And in case you wonder what Jesus thought of MTG comparing him to Trump?
