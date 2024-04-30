The Republicans Make a Shocking Discovery. The Car is Radioactive.

After decades of chasing the
anti-abortion forced birth political clown car the Theocratic wing of the GOP finally caught it.
Much to the shock of the less crazy Republicans a strange thing happened: Support for legal abortion is the highest it has been in two decades of Quinnipiac University polling.
Who would of thought that the "Women folk" would get so enraged about taking away a Constitutional right they've had for 50 years? Who could possibly have predicted that the Dobbs decision would result in the Democratic Party over performing in the Midterms?
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer...credited the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade...as factors in his party expanding its majority this election.
So here we are 3 years later and the GOP doesn't have a clue about what to do next. They are trying to solve the problem by not talking about it. Dark Brandon is killing that idea:
Then they pivot to maybe some abortions are okay. 15 weeks seems to be the latest talking point:
The Republican debate over abortion has centered around one number: 15. Backers of a 15-week federal ban tout it as a compromise measure, even in the face of recent electoral defeat.
Two immediate problems with this:
- As pointed out by Senator Al Franken Republicans lie all the time. Once in power they will use every instrument of Government to pass a total abortion ban.
- Even if they wanted to their base voters would not allow it.
The issue of reproductive health care was a useful tool (along with White Supremacy) for the 1/100th (of 1 percent) to startup and maintain the 2nd Gilded Age.
H*ll, I doubt if the billionaire bast*rds even cared one way or another, as long as they got their tax cuts, and were allowed to run their Companies with zero Government Regulations.
They may start to care now.
