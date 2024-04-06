BUNNY BULLSH*T: Everything the GQP says and MAGAs believe is a Damnable, Deliberate Lie

By Frank Vyan Walton
Community
Reported from SubStack
We know this is the case. I’ve addressed this before, but I’ve come to realize with some recent examples that the GQP (Grand Q-anon Party) already knows that everything they are promoting, everything they are saying to the American people - is a lie. It’s a lie made on purpose.
All of these people can not possibly be this stupid. And if they are, that truly doesn’t say anything good.
We recently had the GQP freak out that Biden was “disrespectful” to Christians by declaring that Transgender Day of Visibility fell on Easter.
Seriously, people?
I had my last post about how tough it is “Living in a country full of Magas” and one of them responded with.
Oh no! People who's opinions are different than yours??! Oh my...how challenged you must feel.
No, it’s not about a matter of “opinion” — it’s about matters of fact. We have them and they - mostly - don’t. I know that they don’t accept that view, and don’t accept facts from credible or verified sources — but that’s exactly the point. They think all those sources are “tainted” and “compromised” - but they have no evidence of that other than that they don’t like the answers they provide and it functions as yet another level of their deep sad paranoia. Then they do accept and believe the most crackpot bullshit on Earth without evidence or attribution because they choose to. Those delusions make them feel better.
And when you go “Yeah, sure the media/source is maybe sometimes ‘biased’ but where is the proof that the information they’re providing in this case is wrong? Where is the evidence they’re incorrect this time? Where are your *better* sources?”
They can’t answer. There is no factual argument. Just “opinions.”
It’s not a battle of bad fact vs. better fact - it’s facts vs feelings. Doing all this makes them “feel” better - while they tell us “Fuck your feelings.” Simply put, they want to believe that crap, that’s all. It makes them think they’re the “smart ones,” that they’ve “cracked the code” of the dreaded “Deep State” and the “Left-Wing media” when they demonstrably haven’t and aren’t. They pre-judge information based on their opinion of the source. Which is bigotry. They don’t even try to consider the character of that information’s specific accuracy.
They just prefer to believe ridiculous paranoid lies over verifiable facts. That. is. all.
We frankly don’t even live or exist in the same functional reality. Yes, it’s hard dealing with people who choose to exist in a delusional fantasy. It’s basically impossible.
And it’s not a coincidence or accident that Fox News spent hours on shit like this.
Fox News and Newsmax combined for four hours of programming -- nearly 80 segments -- in an anti-Biden freak out over Transgender Day of Visibility coinciding with Easter.
Florida’s Voice @FLVoiceNews Apr 1
BREAKING: DeSantis goes off on Joe Biden for declaring "Transgender Day of Visibility" on Easter, then claiming he didn't do it "Who's running the presidency? Is it a bunch of woke, 20 something White House staffers? [...] I don't know who's in charge. The fact that he's not…
Transgender Day of Visibility? Joe, one day in the future you will have to explain to God, face to face, why you proposed this despicable day of mental illness on the day He rose from the dead! GOOD LUCK! 3:56 AM · Apr 1, 2024
Yeah but…
Yeah, those pesky “Facts” amirite?
It’s not the case that this was an innocent mistake. You can tell because as soon as News agencies and even the White House pointed this out - that March 31st has been “Transgender Day” for the last 15 years and Joe Biden didn’t do anything different here than what Donald Trump did four times - they ignore that fact. Even though the Daily Caller retracted this bogus claim - the GOP persists.
This is not a bug within the GQP system - it’s a deliberate feature.
This is all on purpose.And this historical cartoon is from his presidential days. Thousands more lies have been told since then. And all that ketchup splattered on the walls...
No comments:
Post a Comment