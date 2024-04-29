Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Monday, April 29, 2024

Yes, Donald Trump IS using Adolf Hitler's playbook

Viewpoint

The Week

"When Adolf Hitler was convicted of treason on April 1, 1924, for leading an armed inurrection against Germany's democratically elected government, he discovered something remarkable: Courtrooms can make excellent soapboxes for political grandstanding.  

Hitler railed against Germany's democratic leaders and constitutionally anchored legal system.

"He chastened his judges.

"He threatened the prosecutors.

"He insisted it was not he who had committed treason against the state, but the Weimar Republic's political establishment who had betrayed the German people.

"History does not repeat itself, as the saying goes, but historical events can rhyme." 

Timothy W. Ryback in the Los Angeles Times 

