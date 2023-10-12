Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Trump's comically absurd economy revisionism

Former US President Donald Trump talks to members of the media outside the court room at the New York State Supreme Court on the first day of his civil fraud trial, in New York City on October 2, 2023. A combative Donald Trump appeared in a New York court on Monday to face civil fraud charges, denouncing the case as a 'sham' intended to torpedo his campaign to retake the White House. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump delivered a ringing endorsement of his successor's post-COVID economy during a campaign event in New Hampshire Monday.

"We had the greatest economy in the history of the world, we had COVID, and then I built again—rebuilt it again," Trump said in a display of comically absurd revisionist history. "The stock market was actually higher than it was pre-COVID. It was pretty amazing."

Indeed, that is amazing since the economy was in the toilet when Trump left office. Trump was also long gone before the economy began recovering the roughly 10 million jobs it shed during his final year in office. All in all, Trump ended his White House tenure with a net loss of about half a million jobs, while President Joe Biden has created north of 13.5 million jobs to date.

 
 
 
The White House
@WhiteHouse
Our economy gained 336,000 jobs last month, for a total of nearly 14 million jobs created under President Biden. That monthly average is higher than any President on record – by far.
 

 

That bar graph pretty much says everything you need to know. Still, Trump's cultists almost universally believe 45 was crushing it as president, as Sarah Longwell, host of “The Focus Group” podcast, has noted. And they almost surely believe he "rebuilt" the flourishing post-COVID economy that in reality came to fruition under Biden.

Sure is nice of Trump to rave about Biden's economy.

