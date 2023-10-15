Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Sunday, October 15, 2023

'I would vote for Biden even if he was dead': PA Republican weighs in on possible Trump nomination

no image description available
Kerry Eleveld for Daily Kos
Daily Kos Staff
Monday, October 09, 2023 at 11:37:58a MDT 
 
REPUBLISHED BY:
Blue Country Gazette Blog
Rim Country Gazette Blog
 

On Sunday, NBC “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker interviewed swing-state voters. Specifically, she spoke with a handful of voters from Pennsylvania about their thoughts on a very likely 2024 presidential rematch between President Joe Biden and four-time indictee Donald Trump.

In a video clip tweeted by Tennessee Election Commissioner Chris D. Jackson, Welker asks if any of these voters would consider staying “at home on Election Day?” One older gentleman quickly says, “No,” explaining, “I love American democracy too much that Biden and Trump, if it's a Biden-and-Trump race, then I would vote for Biden even if he was dead,” adding, “And I’m a Republican.”

Now if this man (or most other Republican voters) could only get his political party to listen to him.

AT LEAST ONE REPUBLICAN GETS IT: Even if the guy behind those shades is stone cold dead.
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)