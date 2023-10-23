FEC filings reveal Lauren Boebert's expenditures at Beetlejuice beau's Aspen bar

According to Boebert’s official filings with the Federal Election Commission dated Oct. 14, Boebert spent $317.48 at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar in Aspen on July 31 for “Event Catering”, more than 10 days prior to the “Beetlejuice” incident.
The Aspen, Colo. based bar is owned by Quinn Gallagher, 46, who was later revealed to be Boebert’s escort on the night that both were booted from the theater.
On Sept. 10, Boebert and Gallagher were kicked out of the Buell Theatre during that night’s performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” after audience members complained the Garfield County Republican was talking loudly, singing and using her cellphone camera during the musical, a spokesman for the city-owned Buell Theatre said at the time.
Surveillance video from the venue obtained by Denver Gazette news partner 9News later revealed that Boebert was vaping in the venue and engaging in activities disruptive to the other theatre patrons.
In the week following the incident, Boebert later made a public apology.
"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that," Boebert said.
Her time spent at the Aspen watering hole may have come to an end, however.
“We’ve peacefully parted at this time,” Boebert said of Gallagher in an interview with TMZ back in September after it was reported that Gallagher was a registered Democrat who had hosted drag shows at Hooch Craft Cocktail Bar. Boebert has been publicly critical of drag shows in the past via her social media platforms.
Boebert’s expenditure at Gallagher’s Aspen bar wasn’t the most the congresswoman spent on food and drink on the expense report, which covers the period between July 1 and Sept. 30 of this year. On Aug. 29, the representative spent $522.52 at the Washington D.C. restaurant Bullfeathers, where the most expensive menu item is a $23 New York strip.
She also spent $400.20 at 240 Union steakhouse in Lakewood on July 3 and a total of $182.58 for two separate trips to Elway’s in Cherry Creek billed as “meeting expenses.”
Other eyebrow raising expenditures from Boebert’s filings include over $400,000 dispersed to Rock Chalk Media of Grand Junction for various marketing related expenses. As confirmed in filings with the Colorado Secretary of State, that media firm is registered to Alex Chaffetz, brother of former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.
