Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

YOUR SOURCE FOR TRUTH

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Donald Trump is having a bad week, and it shows

no image description available
 
By Laura Clawson for Daily Kos
Daily Kos Staff
Wednesday, October 04, 2023 at 2:10:09p MDT
 
REPUBLISHED BY:
Blue Country Gazette Blog
Rim Country Gazette Blog

Donald Trump has spent much of the week alternating between sitting in the New York court where his business practices are on (civil) trial, ranting to the media outside the court, and ranting on Truth Social. He doesn’t seem like he’s having fun.

His habitual glower in the courtroom tells the story:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Former President Donald Trump sits in a courtroom at New York State Supreme Court for the start of the third day of the civil fraud trial against him on October 04, 2023 in New York City. Trump and his associates are being charged with inflating assets in fraudulent financial statements. A ruling last week by a judge determined that Trump and his co-defendants are liable for â€œpersistent and repeatedâ€ fraud. (Photo by Jeenah Moon - Pool/Getty Images)

Sometimes he switches that up briefly to look outraged, like he wants to start berating the judge in person:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears in the courtroom for the third day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 04, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates and ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

But he can’t do that. Even Trump knows it wouldn’t go over well to yell at a judge to his face. That feeling of powerlessness, though, at having to sit and listen to things that he doesn’t like without being able to yell at anyone? That must be a very unfamiliar feeling.

Trump’s need to assert himself and push his own narrative comes out in his Truth Social posts and when he speaks to the media on his way in and out of court.

Screenshot of Donald Trump complaining about his trial in New York

“Just arrived at the Witch Hunt Trial taking place in the very badly failing (so sadly!) State of New York, where people and companies are fleeing by the thousands. Corrupt Attorney General, Letitia James, is a big reason for this,” he posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning. “Statute 63(12) is meant to be used for Consumer Fraud. It has never been used before on a ‘case’ such as this, especially since I did absolutely nothing wrong. I borrowed money, paid it back, in full, and got sued, years later, with a trial RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF MY CAMPAIGN. I am not even entitled, under any circumstances, to a JURY. This Witch Hunt cannot be allowed to continue. It is Election Interference and the start of Communism right here in America!”

In reality, Trump’s attorneys failed to ask for a jury trial, and Judge Arthur Engoron has already disagreed with the “did absolutely nothing wrong” part, finding before the trial even started that Trump and the Trump Organization committed fraud for years.

This followed his Monday tantrum outside the courtroom, during which he repeatedly attacked Engoron, James, and Engoron’s law clerk, as well as his Truth Social post attacking the clerk, which led Engoron to caution everyone involved in the case, “Personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate, and I won't tolerate it in my courtroom.”

Significantly, Trump’s Wednesday Truth Social rant didn’t directly target Engoron or court staff. Maybe even he realized that disobeying Engoron on this would be a very bad idea.

Three days into the trial, he’s looking rough, unmoored, and unhappy:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the courtroom on the third day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 04, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates and ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

And after having told a Florida judge that he would be in New York all week attending the trial, Trump is reportedly heading back to Florida Wednesday afternoon. Apparently he couldn’t stick it out for a full week—which bodes poorly for his ability to tolerate his upcoming criminal trials.

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)