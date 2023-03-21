Trump Fanboys Scared to Protest in NYC

Well well well. Now that it’s their turn to potentially assemble and protest in NYC, Trump’s tough guy supporters are chickening out:
Former President Donald Trump’s calls for protests ahead of his anticipated indictment in New York have generated mostly muted reactions from supporters, with even some of his most ardent loyalists dismissing the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement trap.
Oh no it’s a trap! Liberal NYC!
Ali Alexander, who as an organizer of the “Stop the Steal” movement staged rallies to promote Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats stole the 2020 election from him, warned Trump supporters that they would be “jailed or worse” if they protested in New York City.
“You have no liberty or rights there,” he tweeted.
Just comply! Back the Blue!
Alex Jones allegedly is also taking a pass. I wonder why?
Since then, about 1,000 participants have been arrested, many racking up steep legal bills and expressing regret and contrition in court for their actions. Some have complained of feeling abandoned by Trump. And conspiracy theories that the riot was fueled or even set up by undercover law enforcement informants in the crowd have continued to flourish online, with Trump supporters citing that angst as a basis for steering clear of a new large-scale protest.
(My emphasis)
I’m excited to see what kooks do show up. If all else fails maybe Trump can get that Queen of Canada lady to grant him asylum in her RV.
