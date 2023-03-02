Russia hoping to attract 7 million Conservatives. (An opportunity just made for MTG - and she can take the redneck red staters with her.)

Well here’s a solution for MTG’s “National Divorce” proposal: move to Russia!
Turns out Russia has formulated a plan for “ideological immigration” targeting European and American Conservatives.
Think your country is going too “woke”? Can’t stand all the rights and freedoms being granted to LGBTQ+ people? Want to find a safe space from all the “woke” liberals around you? You’re going to LOVE Russia, a place where “Don’t Say Gay” is enforced at gunpoint and where “woke” liberals are sent to die a violent death on the front lines.
As a result of the conference held in Moscow on February 14, dedicated to ideological immigration to Russia, it was announced the creation of a Coordinating Headquarters for assistance to immigrants from NATO countries. This decision may give rise to a new direction in the migration policy of the Russian Federation, the main task of which will be the resettlement of residents of the United States and the European Union who are friendly towards Russia towards Russia.
Outlining the tasks of the coordinating headquarters, Dmitry Gusev, the first deputy head of the A Just Russia - For Truth faction in the State Duma, noted that one should not persuade those who do not love her to return to their homeland, but help those who consciously want to move to the Russian Federation. Since such a decision is closely related to the worldview and religious affiliation of potential migrants, their immigration is called ideological.
As an incentive for resettlement in Russia, D. Gusev at the end of January proposed to provide migrants from the USA and Europe with 10 hectares of land, hoping that up to 7 million people could take advantage of this offer. This proposal was not mentioned in the announcement about the creation of a coordinating headquarters for ideological immigration. Although the work of the headquarters was planned to be discussed at a closed meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Come emigrate to Sunny Russia, comrade! Daddy Vladdy’s got you covered!
You seriously just cannot make this shit up.
