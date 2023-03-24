It's Finally Happened! Utah Parent wants Holy Bible Banned for Pornography

Anyone who has actually read the Bible can tell you it’s full of stories that should not be read by children. Here is a quick — and very incomplete — list:
- Samson and Delilah (pictured above): she seduces him, then robs him of his masculinity.
- Judah has sex with his widowed daughter-in-law, thinking she is a prostitute.
- Amnon rapes his half-sister Tamar.
- Lot’s daughters get him drunk and have sex with him
- Noah (the “righteous man in his generation”) gets drunk and is found naked by his son Ham.
- The Song of Songs is an extremely powerful paean to sex between two people who are not married.
- David commits adultery with Bathsheba, then has her husband killed so he can marry her.
- And so on (feel free to add your own in the comments)
Now, any other book with stories like this would immediately be challenged by the rabid fundies as unfit for children. Yet somehow that hasn’t happened with the Bible. Until now.
A Utah parent says the Bible contains porn and should be removed from school libraries. Here’s their full challenge. (requires removing ad blockers or a subscription)
Frustrated by the books being removed from school libraries, a Utah parent says there’s one that hasn’t been challenged yet, but that they believe should be, for being “one of the most sex-ridden books around.”
So they’ve submitted a request for their school district in Davis County to now review the Bible for any inappropriate content.
“Incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide,” the parent wrote in their request, listing topics they found concerning in the religious text. “You’ll no doubt find that the Bible, under Utah Code Ann. § 76-10-1227, has ‘no serious values for minors’ because it’s pornographic by our new definition.”
(I don't recall dildos or fellatio in the Bible, but now I'm motivated to look for them!)
