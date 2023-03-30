'Get the f--- out of the way': John Leguizamo has a message for do-nothing-about-guns Republicans

John Leguizamo is hosting The Daily Show this week. The satirical news program has been using a rotation of celebrity guests from the world of comedy and acting and politics. Before Leguizamo was known for his film and television acting, he was best known as a comedian who worked one-man-show-style material into theater performances in New York City, like 1991’s “Mambo Mouth.”
On Tuesday, Leguizamo did a piece touching on the response (or pathetic lack of response) from Republicans over the Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting that left three children and three adults dead. Leguizamo remarked, “Like all of you, I'm sick to death of this. And I want you to know, and I want to know, what our representatives plan to do about it, okay?”
Leguizamo went on, “Because if you ask this representative from Tennessee, he plans to do jack shit about it.” He then ran a clip of Republican Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee, whose only goal as a legislator seems to be banning drag shows.
The clip shows Burchett’s withering answers to reporters outside of Tennessee’s Capitol building after the shooting that claimed three young children’s lives. In the clip, Burchett says, “We're not gonna fix it. Criminals are going to be criminals,” and then relates something he says his father told him as a World War II veteran, about fighting in a war. “’Buddy,’ he said, ‘if somebody wants to take you out and doesn’t mind losing their life, then there’s not a whole heck of a lot you can do about it.’”
Leguizamo parroted Burchett’s ‘not a lot you can do about it’ mantra, responding “That’s the best you have to offer?” Then he said what all of us feel: “You're a congressman! If you don't have any ideas for how to keep our kids safe, get the fuck out of the way and don't work at of Pinkberry or some shit.” He also makes a point of connecting how little Timmy Burchett seems to have missed the point of his daddy’s tale. “And by the way, no disrespect to his father, but going to school in America feels like fighting in World War II? That should be a sign that things are seriously fucked-up in America.”
Then Leguizamo turned to CrossFit hate ghoul Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attacks on trans children, specifically citing one of the three tweets (seen below) that Greene put out after the police reported that the shooter, while assigned female at birth, used he/him pronouns. All three of those tweets were taken down by Elon Musk’s Twitter. That’s how bad and offensive they were.
Leguizamo responded to the audience’s boos, saying, “I know, It seems crazy because since 99.9% of the mass shooters are not trans.” Here, Leguizamo and The Daily Show used the side camera, as Leguizamo tried a new tack in trying to get Greene on board with gun safety legislation:
“Here's the thing, Marjorie. I agree with you. I don't think trans people should be allowed to own assault rifles either. So let's stop them.
“But just to be safe, we should also ban non-trans people from owning assault rifles, okay? Just in case they become trans, okay? You know what I mean? No assault weapons for anybody. That'll show them.”
