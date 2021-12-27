'Trump will go down as a total failure': Even the Proud Boys are jumping off the MAGA Train

I guess when your entire shtick is based on fantasy and lies, the people you lied to get upset when you fail to overturn your election loss by ordering Space Force to beam Joe Biden off the inaugural dais at the Zero Hour.
Now the Proud Boys of all groups are desperately fleeing the sinking garbage barge that was the T**** administration, and it’s a beautiful sight.
In a Nov. 8 post in a private channel of the messaging app Telegram, the group urged its followers to attend protests against an election that it said had been fraudulently stolen from Mr. Trump. “Hail Emperor Trump,” the Proud Boys wrote.
But by this week, the group’s attitude toward Mr. Trump had changed. “Trump will go down as a total failure,” the Proud Boys said in the same Telegram channel on Monday.
As Mr. Trump departed the White House on Wednesday, the Proud Boys, once among his staunchest supporters, have also started leaving his side. In dozens of conversations on social media sites like Gab and Telegram, members of the group have begun calling Mr. Trump a “shill” and “extraordinarily weak,” according to messages reviewed by The New York Times. They have also urged supporters to stop attending rallies and protests held for Mr. Trump or the Republican Party.
You mean they actually thought DJT had a plan? He’s never had a plan for anything. For four years he governed like a housefly with one wing pulled off. Did they really think he could pull off a fucking coup?
Oy.
On social media, Proud Boys participants have complained about his willingness to leave office and said his disavowal of the Capitol rampage was an act of betrayal. And Mr. Trump, cut off on Facebook and Twitter, has been unable to talk directly to them to soothe their concerns or issue new rallying cries.
Oh, noes! He’s losing his grip on his death cult! And that’s all he had left!
One day I will cry a single briny tear for our forlorn fuck toad. But today is all about joy and celebration.
Breathe.
Breathe.
Doesn’t that feel good?You probably wouldn't want these guys moving in next door, but when they turn on The Donald who brung them to this dance, you have to give them a big "hip hip, hooray!"
