Omicron - the disinformation campaign from the right goes into full gear, some to hilarious effect

While the civilized world reacts to the news about the new COVID-19 virus variant called Omicron, while global teams of experts are gathering data and studying the genetic structure of the virus, while policy makers are rapidly deploying short-term measures and evaluating long term mitigation strategies, right wing world is busy spreading disinformation and nonsensical but insidious conspiracy theories and propaganda. Instead of informing and cautioning their supporters, they are throwing up CT after CT, infecting the brains of their ignorant and resentful base, and hoping to keep them scared and angry.
Here is someone who is a disgrace to his (former) profession and to his uniform, regurgitating words that many other republicans are spreading like wildfire on social media — 😄
Fox is doing what it does for a living — spreading GOP propaganda. At what point will republican voters realize that these merchants of death are not their friends?
And if the Coronavirus is no big deal to anti-vaxx republicans anyways, then why are they worried about Omicron?
Here is a republican lawmaker talking from both sides of the mouth on COVID vaccines — to different audiences. First, she was dissing vaccines and peddling natural immunity on Fox -
Then she hopped over to CNN, singing the praises of vaccines.
For republicans today, it’s all politics all the time, the lives of their own supporters be damned. Even in the Omicron virus, they smell opportunities to scuttle Biden’s agenda and then blame him for failing.
At www.salon.com/… Heather Digby Parton writes -
This is an old Republican trick. They leave the country in shambles when they are voted out of office, obstruct the Democrats every step of the way when they try to fix it and then blame them for failing to fulfill their promises. And they're doing it again: ...
Blaming President Biden for the ongoing COVID tragedy when efforts to contain it have been sabotaged at every step of the way by Republicans is predictable. It's what they do.
None of this is unexpected. We can predict most moves by republicans. Question is what are we doing about it — proactively and reactively? Are we doing enough to educate the public about the propaganda from the right vs the truth on our side? Should we be more aggressive in neutralizing these republican narratives?
And here comes another dog-whistle tweet from another dumb-ass republican governor trying to be just-like-donald, trying to scare his clueless supporters with his pet boogeyman — immigrants, this time from South Africa.
What should we in the DailyKos community do to neutralize this perpetual right-wing disinformation campaign on COVID, vaccinations and masks? Should we keep our friends and family informed and keep exposing the GOP as the enemy of our health, our pocket books and our Democracy? Should we write, tweet, and drown this crap on social media with a healthy dose of truth? Should we write more about Biden and his successes and his plans to get rid of this scourge? Should Democrats be more proactive in exposing the predictable republican narratives? ...
Meanwhile, until we know more about Omicron, we all know the drill — we need to stay vigilant, get the booster shot if we have not already done so, keep practicing masking and social distancing protocols, encourage others to do so and keep an eye on the news from reliable sources.Gee, a president who actually takes COVID seriously. And Republicans ridicule as millions die.
