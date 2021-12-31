 Defeating Greed With Our SOLIDARITY

Sen. Bernie Sanders. (photo: Getty)
31 December 21
Bernie Sanders Reader Supported News
readersupportednews.org
If there was ever a moment in time when we needed to stand together in SOLIDARITY, this is that moment.
Corporate greed is running rampant as the people on top become richer than any time in history, while working families struggle to pay for health care, housing, food, education and other basic necessities.
Corporate power is undermining American democracy as the big money interests spend hundreds of millions of dollars on lobbying and campaign contributions to defeat a legislative agenda strongly supported by the American people.
The greed, arrogance and power of the big money interests has never been more apparent.
And working people, with incredible courage and determination, are fighting back.
Time and time again, I have stressed that real change never occurs from the top down. It always happens from the bottom up.
Real change only happens when people demand it and are prepared to challenge the status quo — in the voting booth, in peaceful demonstrations and at the workplace.
This year, in the midst of a terrible pandemic, we have seen workers standing up for basic rights and dignity on the job in a way that we have not seen for years. And we have stood with them. We have supported workers on strike against the corporate greed of the John Deere company and Kellogg's. We have supported nurses on the west coast who stood up to an unfair contract offer from Kaiser Permanente. We have supported the brave employees at Starbucks who, for the very first time, organized a union shop in that giant corporation against enormous opposition.
That's what SOLIDARITY is all about. And that's the SOLIDARITY we must continue.
