Uh Oh. More Voter Fraud Proven.

Yet another case of voter fraud has been proven to add to the less than 20 nationwide so far. You may remember this from November 2020:
for the non-twitters:
Dinesh D’Souza: This man was SHOCKED when he found out his wife, who died in 2017, just voted in the 2020 election. Are you really going to tell me voter fraud doesn't exist?
The Nevada state GOP used this one ballot as an example of how rampant voter fraud was and how the media wasn’t covering it. Tucker Carlson said yes, dead people are voting, and democrats are responsible for it! The mysterious Hartle ballot in Nevada was proof!
Sadly, even though she's gone, her voter registration remains. She's still on the rolls. Someone received Rosemarie Hartle's ballot in the mail and then cast it. We don't know who did this. We wish we did, because it's fraud. It's a threat to our system, and it's being hidden by a news media totally vested in a Joe Biden presidency.
Wow. This one ballot carried some serious weight!
Well we finally know what happened with that ballot:
Hartle was married to Las Vegas businessman Donald Kirk Hartle, a registered Republican. In November 2020, Hartle told Las Vegas television station 8 News Now (KLAS-TV) that he felt "disbelief" when he found out that a mail-in ballot was submitted in his late wife's name. It was "pretty sickening," he said at the time, adding that he didn't know how it could've happened.But Hartle had actually cast the phony ballot himself.
That guy was in such disbelief at the time, just SICKENED by it. I mean, the nerve of them antifuhs!
As the article points out, republicans, including Heir Shrump, ran with single cases like this one to suggest that somehow Trump didn’t lose by more than 7 million votes in 2020. A violent coup attempt and attack on our nation’s Capitol resulted because they hitched their horses to single cases like this Hartle ballot.
Oh, but it did happen elsewhere too people. Okay?
Like in PA where the Trump campaign brought overwhelming proof of voter fraud because a dead woman voted. Which, as it turns out, was done by her son, a republican……who voted for……
Trump.
In Ohio, same thing. Dead voter. This time a republican official used his dead father’s ballot. Can you guess who his dead father voted for?
Colorado, man kills his wife, then takes her ballot and votes. Guess what his political affiliation is…….. and guess who he marked down on his murdered wife’s ballot as someone worthy of running this country.
Yeah. Republicans, I think we do have a problem here now that you mention it.
Back to the article:
On Tuesday, Hartle pleaded guilty to the crime of voting more than once in the same election. The judge, 8 News Now reported, said Hartle had pulled what seemed like a "cheap political stunt that kind of backfired and shows that our voting system actually works because you were ultimately caught."
[emphasis mine]
Spot on Judge. Cheap political stunt that backfired. Problem is, Trump and his fascist goons made sure to make a mountain out of a molehill using single cases like the ones above in order to throw our country into chaos, which we will be dealing with for years to come…...Meanwhile, this is what real voter fraud looks like. And don't forget to bring water.
