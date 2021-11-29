"The Lady doth Protest too much"... She "never gave out such Tours in 117th Congress," trust her

Let her be clear — you know those rally organizers helping out the 1-6 Investigation:
— They are ALL Liars!
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert this week denied any involvement in the Jan. 6 rally and riot at the U.S. Capitol following a report by Rolling Stone that some Republican members of Congress and their staffs — including Boebert’s office — communicated with event organizers.
“Let me be clear. I had no role in the planning or execution of any event that took place at the Capitol or anywhere in Washington, D.C., on January 6th,” Boebert said in a news release.
Pay no attention to those 1-6 rally organizers behind the coup-coordinators ‘curtain’ ...
[...]
Along with Greene, the conspiratorial pro-Trump Republican from Georgia who took office earlier this year, the pair both say the members who participated in these conversations or had top staffers join in included Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas).
“We would talk to Boebert’s team, Cawthorn’s team, Gosar’s team like back to back to back to back,” says the [insurrection/rally] organizer.
Nor shouldst thou listen to the Congressmen who can place her at the right time and place ...
[...]
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) said on Monday that he and Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) had both seen Boebert in the tunnel outside the Cannon House Office Building with a group sometime in the three days before the riots. He said he didn’t know who was in the group or if anyone with Boebert later participated in the attack.
“Congressman [John] Yarmuth refreshed my recollection yesterday,” Cohen told Jim Sciutto on “CNN Newsroom.” “We saw Boebert taking a group of people for a tour sometime after the 3rd and before the 6th. … Now whether these people were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know.”
[...]
“I haven’t given a tour of the U.S. Capitol in the 117th Congress to anyone but family,” Boebert said on Twitter.
Nevermind those documents that track her unauthorized movements on Capitol grounds, either. Mind you, the bombastic Boebert was only Representative-elect at the time, and had not yet been sworn in.
Here she is - the pride of Colorado - backwoods shitkicker Colorado, that is.
On the night of Dec. 12, 2020, the day of the first Stop the Steal rally in Washington and three weeks ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, several guests of then-Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., received an exclusive after-hours tour of the Capitol building from the far-right firebrand.
There are several unanswered questions about this visit, which appears to have violated normal Capitol protocol in various ways. It's not clear who authorized it, since Boebert was not yet a member of Congress and had no official standing in D.C. It's perhaps even stranger that it occurred on a Saturday night, when the Capitol complex is closed. Later, in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack, Boebert repeatedly denied rumors that she had offered "reconnaissance tours" to would-be rioters shortly before that event. But her ambiguous comments appeared to avoid any specific discussion of this unexplained December tour.
According to materials reviewed by Salon, the Dec. 12 tour led by Boebert involved various parts of the Capitol complex, including the staircase in the Senate's empty Brumidi Corridors, Senate room S-127 and the Senate briefing room, as well as the then-vacant Capitol Rotunda.
[...]
Her choice of words was notably specific, and potentially significant: "I haven't given a tour of the U.S. Capitol in the 117th Congress to anyone but family," she said, specifically not addressing the unauthorized tour she seems to have given during the 116th Congress.
