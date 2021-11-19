QAnon mascot's lawyer blasts Trump: 'Take care of a lot of the jackasses that you f^%@*d up'

On Wednesday, Jacob Chansley, the QAnon mascot, was sentenced to 41 months in jail. Chansley, sans painted face and buffalo headdress, told the courtroom that he was sorry for his actions: “I am not an insurrectionist. I am certainly not a domestic terrorist. I am a good man who broke the law.” U.S. District Senior Judge Royce Lamberth told Chansley during the steep sentencing: “What you did was terrible. You made yourself the epitome of the riot.”
Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, argued throughout the proceedings that people like his client were easily fooled by Donald Trump. Watkins position was that Chansley’s ridiculous look was proof that he could not be taken seriously and therefore couldn’t be convicted of “leading” anything on Jan. 6. After the sentencing, Watkins spoke to the press outside of the courthouse, and boy did he have some things to say.
I will preface this by saying that Watkins is a colorful speaker who likes to wear colorful ties. He has a style of talking that reminds me of New York City in the late 1970s and 1980s. Watkins was asked by one reporter what might be a proper level of “accountability for former president Donald Trump”? Watkins began by saying his “opinion is meaningless,” but that he would want to sit down “over a beer” with the disgraced president, at which point, “I’d tell him, you know what? You’ve got a few fucking things to do.”
Just in case you hadn’t gotten the exclamation point on that first sentence, Watkins went on: “Including clearing this fucking mess up.” Got it yet? “And take care of a lot of the jackasses that you fucked up because of January 6.” Watkins ended by saying he might try to continue forward in a conversation with Trump about some of the “things I agree with him on, but my opinion doesn’t mean shit.”
