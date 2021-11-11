Join us at our brand new blog - Blue Country Gazette - created for those who think "BLUE." Go to www.bluecountrygazette.blogspot.com

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse sobbing shows what's gone seriously wrong with America

Kyle Rittenhouse, in an unusual move for a defendant, 

took the witness stand  Wednesday. He cried. His 

defense team then made a motion for a mistrial with

 prejudice, which means Rittenhouse couldn’t be retried. 

But whatever the court rules, he has already won.

He’s charged with ​​reckless homicide, intentional homicide and

attempted intentional homicide for shooting three people (killing

 two of them) who were protesting the police shooting of yet

 another Black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last

 summer. The protest followed many George Floyd-inspired

 ones that erupted across the world calling for police

 accountability and justice for Black lives. White allies, like the

 ones Rittenhouse shot, were among the protesters. Rittenhouse

 has pleaded not guilty.

If Rittenhouse is convicted, he will likely stop being a right-wing 

 mascot and become a right-wing martyr. If he isn’t convicted, he

 will set a precedent for others like him to pick up guns they

 shouldn’t have and thrust themselves into the middle of unrest

 they should avoid — confident in knowing that prison won’t be

 in their future.

To his supporters, and even many of his detractors, Rittenhouse

 isn’t a monster. Not really. He was a young, dumb kid hyped up on

 the Foxification or Fox News effect of American discourse on the

 Black Lives Matter movement in a country that fetishes guns — for

 show, for sport and for killing — not a white supremacist, like, say

Dylann Roof. Not really. He wore no hoods and didn’t wrap himself

 in the Confederate flag. He’s a patriot who tried to bring calm to

 chaos because, as Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson told

 us at the time of the shooting, the adults around him wouldn’t

 “maintain order.” He was so nonviolent that police officers greeted

 him and those like him like fellow guardians of the community

 before he killed anyone.

He didn’t open fire until absolutely necessary. It was “self-defense,”

 his supporters have told us outside the courtroom and his lawyers

 have argued inside the courtroom. Had “criminals,” whom many

 of us prefer to call Rittenhouse’s victims — though the judge said

 they can’t be called that during the trial — not rushed him, had not

 provoked him, they would be alive and he would never have been

 charged. None of his decisions before the moments he pulled the

 trigger seem to matter. He defended himself. That’s all.

I mean, look at his red, tear-stained face on the stand, so compelling

 that the judge stopped the trial for 10 minutes to allow Rittenhouse

 to compose himself. His tears tell the story. 

Those protesters made him shoot them. It was their fault, and only

 theirs, not Rittenhouse’s. He was trying to do good, to protect

 this dying nation.

And that’s the same nonsense claim people have been using

throughout the U.S.

Predominantly white voters were trying to defend their freedom,

 so they flocked to an open bigot like Donald Trump and stormed

 the U.S. Capitol. Angry parents, most of them white, are storming

 school board meetings demanding an end to critical race theory

 lessons to protect white children from feeling “guilt” about

 America’s violent racist history and how it has created the 

 foundation of inequity we still see today. Politicians and local 

 officials — again, many of them white — have stoked this by 

 framing the teaching of race and books that explore its context

 as something constituents should defend their communities from.

The truth is that too many white Americans probably see

themselves in Rittenhouse — afraid of anyone, whether white or

 of color, who wants to live in a more equitable country — even

 if some don’t want to say so out loud. 

So many things have pointed to their being “scared” as Rittenhouse was described to have been during the protest and in the aftermath of the shooting. Frightened of losing the country their hardworking salt-of-the-Earth parents and grandparents built. Of becoming a minority among minorities. Of being displaced as the de facto right way to be a real patriotic American, of being able to define just what that means. But it wasn’t just fear that convinced Rittenhouse that he had a right — a responsibility, even — to take a gun into the middle of unrest that didn’t directly affect him. It was an entitlement, as well. An entitlement to make and uphold the rules, to make America great again.

Rittenhouse’s story is a microcosm of what America is facing, a perilous journey toward becoming something the world has never known: a fully functioning multiracial, multiethnic democracy emerging from the blood of slaves, the genocide of Native Americans and the notion that all men are created equal. No matter what you’ve heard or what you’ve been told, we aren’t there yet. We weren’t there on July 4, 1776. We weren’t there in 1865 in the smoke, ashes and shadow of the Civil War, and not even in the wake of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act a half-century ago. 

If he is freed, the status quo of America’s flawed criminal justice system, in which white offenders are less likely to be convicted, can remain just a little bit longer, the inevitable merely delayed, if not denied. If he’s imprisoned, those sympathetic to his plight have even more reason to use him as an example of how their way of life could be threatened if they don’t fight, and hard. His supporters have basically guaranteed those outcomes.

This is why, regardless of the verdict — in this case and others that are forcing the nation to grapple with what it means to be Black and white in America — it’s up to the rest of us to guarantee different outcomes. We need to make sure the disparity in who is afforded life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is honestly and continually discussed (regardless of how uncomfortable it is for people to confront the truth) and see to it that those tenets of American democracy are extended to those who have historically been left out.

If you care about saving this democracy from the Kyle Rittenhouses of the world, you shouldn’t look to a judge and a jury. Because a “guilty” or “not guilty” verdict in a lone case can’t fix what ails us.
As often as you've heard it, a picture really is worth 1,000 words.
