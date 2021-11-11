Kyle Rittenhouse sobbing shows what's gone seriously wrong with America

He’s charged with ​​reckless homicide, intentional homicide and

attempted intentional homicide for shooting three people (killing

two of them) who were protesting the police shooting of yet

another Black man, Jacob Blake, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last

summer. The protest followed many George Floyd-inspired

ones that erupted across the world calling for police

accountability and justice for Black lives. White allies, like the

ones Rittenhouse shot, were among the protesters. Rittenhouse

has pleaded not guilty.

If Rittenhouse is convicted, he will likely stop being a right-wing

mascot and become a right-wing martyr. If he isn’t convicted, he

will set a precedent for others like him to pick up guns they

shouldn’t have and thrust themselves into the middle of unrest

they should avoid — confident in knowing that prison won’t be

in their future.

To his supporters, and even many of his detractors, Rittenhouse

isn’t a monster. Not really. He was a young, dumb kid hyped up on

the Foxification or Fox News effect of American discourse on the

Black Lives Matter movement in a country that fetishes guns — for

show, for sport and for killing — not a white supremacist, like, say

Dylann Roof. Not really. He wore no hoods and didn’t wrap himself

in the Confederate flag. He’s a patriot who tried to bring calm to

chaos because, as Fox News prime-time host Tucker Carlson told

us at the time of the shooting, the adults around him wouldn’t

“maintain order.” He was so nonviolent that police officers greeted

him and those like him like fellow guardians of the community

before he killed anyone.

He didn’t open fire until absolutely necessary. It was “self-defense,”

his supporters have told us outside the courtroom and his lawyers

have argued inside the courtroom. Had “criminals,” whom many

of us prefer to call Rittenhouse’s victims — though the judge said

they can’t be called that during the trial — not rushed him, had not

provoked him, they would be alive and he would never have been

charged. None of his decisions before the moments he pulled the

trigger seem to matter. He defended himself. That’s all.

I mean, look at his red, tear-stained face on the stand, so compelling

that the judge stopped the trial for 10 minutes to allow Rittenhouse

to compose himself. His tears tell the story.

Those protesters made him shoot them. It was their fault, and only

theirs, not Rittenhouse’s. He was trying to do good, to protect

this dying nation.

And that’s the same nonsense claim people have been using

throughout the U.S.

Predominantly white voters were trying to defend their freedom,

so they flocked to an open bigot like Donald Trump and stormed

the U.S. Capitol. Angry parents, most of them white, are storming

school board meetings demanding an end to critical race theory

lessons to protect white children from feeling “guilt” about

America’s violent racist history and how it has created the

foundation of inequity we still see today. Politicians and local

officials — again, many of them white — have stoked this by

framing the teaching of race and books that explore its context

as something constituents should defend their communities from.

The truth is that too many white Americans probably see

themselves in Rittenhouse — afraid of anyone, whether white or

of color, who wants to live in a more equitable country — even

if some don’t want to say so out loud.