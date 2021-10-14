Trump warns Republicans 'will not be voting' in 2022 or 2024 unless his big lie is proven

For once, Donald J. Trump has issued a statement all Americans can wholeheartedly get behind.
As reported by Michael Prunka of the Associated Press, via Raleigh, North Carolina’s CBS17:
WASHINGTON (WNCN/AP) – Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Republicans will not vote in the midterm and general elections until supposed voter fraud in the 2020 election is “solved.”
“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ‘22 or ‘24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do,” the former president’s statement read.
I don’t care what political party you belong to. The truest measure of your loyalty is inevitably your willingness to get with the program of your leader.
In this circumstance, your leader has spoken very clearly, Republicans. Until this incredibly baffling mystery about the 2020 election is solved to everyone’s satisfaction, you need to get with his program and deny your respective states the privilege of your vote. Any other action is pure acquiescence and validation. As Trump has stated, this is the “most important” issue you need to consider. Nothing else matters.
I trust you will perform your duty....and stay home from the polls. Combined with all the dumb Republicans dying from Covid, maybe we can offset the voter restrictions red states are implementing.
