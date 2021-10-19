MAGA Twitter Is Going Nuts With Colin Powell Being Fully Vaxxed. Let's Explain This Right Now.

MAGA are idiots. We know this. What they don’t understand could fill ten Smithsonians. What they are doing right now is flooding Twitter with a bunch of hot garbage of how “if General Powell was fully vaxxed, the vaccines don’t work.”
One, as we know the vaccines will not be 100 percent effective. No vaccine is. But in this case it is imperative that we quickly answer the misinformation. General Powell had a specific condition that made his body significantly less able to fight infections.
General Powell had multiple myeloma, a blood cell cancer that is almost a worst case scenario for fighting infections. But then true to form, he also championed the fight against it.
The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) was honored to have General Colin L. Powell (Ret.) as the keynote speaker at the annual MMRF Chicago Awards Dinner fundraiser at the Four Seasons Chicago on October 17, 2019. General Colin L. Powell (Ret.) delivered inspirational remarks on the importance of leadership, the need for innovation in cancer treatments and his overall vision for the future. Additionally, Bonnie Hunt, the Actress, Director, Producer, Writer, and longtime MMRF supporter and Honorary Board Member who was once an oncology nurse hosted the event for the 15th year in a row. The sold-out event raised over $950,0000.
General Colin Powell said, “I am honored to be recognized by the MMRF and am inspired by their extraordinary progress in driving research forward and developing new treatments for such an uncommon and incurable disease. Their innovative research model can not only be used to treat multiple myeloma, but can be applied to other diseases, which will help to accelerate similar progress and save more lives.”
“We are inspired by General Powell’s exemplary leadership and service to our country and moved by his support. We thank him for believing in our work, and for bringing attention to the importance of delivering more precise treatments and striving toward a cure for all multiple myeloma patients,” shared Kathy Giusti, Founder and Chief Mission Officer of the MMRF.
So while MAGA morons are again jumping on this bandwagon, the truth is that if more people had been vaccinated, and wore masks, and socially distanced, he might not have had to die this way.
So the truth really is, MAGA Anti-Vaxxers likely helped to infect him, and the vaccine works.
And we need to be extra super duper careful, because some of us need to be more cautious than others. We need others to care.
Pass it on.If only more Republicans thought and behaved like Colin Powell.
