Arizona's Sitting Senator Krysten Sinema, (D?) held her first Public Townstall at Arizona State University. She had been avoiding her Latino constituents in planes, airports and pricey fundraisers, when they had the nerve to ask her questions about crazy stuff like policies, and why she’s holding up the Biden Infrastructure bill. Be sure to catch her next Townstall; just be sure to knock politely.
Monday, October 11, 2021
Cartoon: Sitting Senator
