‘Not a cult at all’: The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper heads to Iowa Trump rally so you don’t have to

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has made a comedy name for himself for his field pieces, where he interacts with the illogical circus that is MAGA Americana. As far as comedy field pieces go, the MAGA crowd has always been like shooting fish in a barrel as there are so many lost, confused, and outright ridiculous folks to interview at any MAGA or MAGA-related event. Even before The Donald successfully conned his way into an electoral college victory in November 2016, the MAGA crowd was ripe for The Daily Show’s send ups. After Trump lost soundly to President Joe Biden, The Daily Show has continued to follow the various iterations of MAGA rallies and anti-mask rallies—which are pretty much the same thing.
On Monday, Klepper went to Des Moines, Iowa, to talk with MAGA types at a “Trump won” rally being held in October 2021, which is approaching a year since Donald Trump lost his bid at reelection. Klepper opened the piece by mentioning that this was his first Trump rally since The Donald lost his bid at a dictatorship on Jan. 6, 2021, “a day no one will ever forget … unless you're a Republican member of Congress.” Humor can be cathartic, especially in the face of such willful ignorance.
After talking to the ludicrously dressed man in the photo at the top of this story, Klepper speaks with a couple, mentioning that he hasn’t been at a rally since Jan. 6. He begins with a little gallows humor dad joke: “Have you seen any gallows go up anywhere?” The couple laughs and says no, they haven’t. “Do you think Mike Pence will show up here today or does he not want to hang?”
The couple says he would be afraid because “he was a coward, he didn’t do the right thing.” Klepper reminds them that it might have more to do with the gallows thing, and the idea that a MAGA rally might end with the former vice president dying. Klepper then gives a little tour of some of the signage, including “a Confederate flag, in Iowa,” and “images of Trump on a velociraptor with a machine gun.”
The Klepper talks to two ladies—both wearing single shoulder-attached America flag overalls—who bristle at the portrayal of MAGA rally participants as “some kind of a cult.” He asks them if they are looking forward to the disgraced former president saying anything in particular:
WOMAN #1: Oh gosh, I feel like whatever he spews out of his mouth, I just love it.WOMAN #2: I just love—JORDAN KLEPPER: It doesn't matter what he says?WOMAN #1: Yeah.WOMAN #2: We're gonna love it, we're gonna love being here. We're going to love hearing what he has to say.KLEPPER: But this isn't a cult?WOMAN #1: No, I don't think so.
WOMAN: I think they speak for themselves.KLEPPER: Why wouldn’t someone want to engage with that, am I right?
KLEPPER: And he’s running the military? So we should blame him for what happened in Afghanistan?MAN: No.KLEPPER: But it’s still his fault.MAN: It’s way beyond my—KLEPPER: —understanding.
Enjoy-ish.
