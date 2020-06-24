Trump knows he is losing, and he's prepared to tear the nation apart when it happens

Donald J. Trump may have some sanity problems, but even he has to recognize that the crowds are smaller, the polling data is worsening every day, and his re-election looks shakier with every passing week. There are a few standards that Presidents are expected to commit to in our country. One of those standards is the peaceful transition of power. Donald J. Trump, however,is not one of those presidents.
Instead, President Trump is busy laying out a case, now, for unbridled civil unrest and ‘let’s end democracy’ acts should he fail to win in November. Why? Because Trump is already calling the 2020 election a fraud.
Democratic voters and unaffiliated voters are taking up absentee or vote by mail ballots in record numbers. Both parties have put effort into getting more of their voters to vote by mail siince the outbreak of COVID.
Trump’s statement, however, makes it clear: if he doesn’t win, the election is a fraud — and he will blame mail-in ballots.
This is a dangerous path to travel, especially in these times. It is not at all unlikely that Trump could win a state, let’s say Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, or even Florida on election night, but lose it as mail-in ballots are counted. Trump is setting the groundwork for legal contests and fights as well as a refusal to concede a lost election. He is counting on the narrative being: the media will announce I won a state on election night with the in-person vote, and any challenge to that outcome is not legitimate.
The scary part of this is that a large number of Americans may see the election night number and be used to thinking of it as the final, unchangeable number. They will count on networks to tell them “who won” on election night.
Between now and election day, the Democratic faithful have several jobs in getting rid of the disaster in the West Wing. We need to make sure we turn out every Democratic voter possible. We have to work on behalf of the means by which to put sanity back in charge.
It also puts a challenge to us: that we have to make sure that voters understand that vote by mail may not be entirely calculated on election night. That counting all the votes is what we as a party stand for in an election. We don’t need early, fast calls. We need the right results. This is what Trump doesn’t want.
Trump wants a different kind of riot — a Brooks Brothers 2.0 Riot. He’s already planning and thinking about it. Talking about the idea of his defeat is unthinkable, and could only happen by fraud. This isn’t about a conspiracy or a plot. It is about the deranged thoughts of one man, who, unfortunately, is US President. It is about what those deranged thoughts and conservative media willing to run with them can do to our nation.
